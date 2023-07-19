This week, WWE and social media star Logan Paul invited current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins onto his Impaulsive podcast, making the champion the ninth Superstar to join the YouTuber on his podcast since his arrival in WWE in June 2022.

The podcast is one of the most listened to podcasts in the world, even boasting four and a half million subscribers on YouTube.

Seth Rollins & Logan Paul history

Seth Rollins and Logan Paul actually have a bit of history together as the two feuded for a match going into this year's WrestleMania.

The feud started when Logan Paul successfully eliminated Seth Rollins from the Royal Rumble match back in January, this created heat between the two that only grew hotter when a month later, Paul would shockingly show up to cost Rollins his match in the Elimination Chamber for the United States Championship.

This led to back and forth promos and even a few cheap shots from Paul on episodes of Raw leading up to WrestleMania where the two finally met one on one in a match that was highly rated by fans.

It would be Seth Rollins that would walk out of Sofi Stadium victorious, going on to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion later down the line, while Paul went away from WWE until he was announced as the final man in the Men's Money In The Bank ladder match in London this past month

Seth Rollins' health concerns

After Paul invited Rollins onto his podcast, the two spoke about the latter's serious ligament tear in his knee all the way back in 2015 when a botched "sunset flip" at a house show caused him to land awkwardly on his knee and tear major ligaments, putting the then WWE champion out of action for some time.

It seems that the Iowa born wrestler is still suffering eight years later, as he revealed: "My knees been bugging me before WrestleMania. My neck acting up, my back has been at me since 2019, probably should get surgery on that, but trying to do whatever I can to make sure I don't need it."

That sounds pretty concerning if you're Triple H and the WWE...

With Seth Rollins currently holding the company's new WWE World Heavyweight Championship, becoming the first man to do so since the title's return after beating AJ Styles earlier this year, it is unlikely that we will see him take time off from the busy schedule any time soon.

However, candidates like Finn Balor and Damien Priest are likely title contenders if WWE need to take the title from Rollins to allow him to rest up his injuries.

Seth Rollins continues to be one of WWE's biggest work horses, so it comes as no surprise that the Superstar is feeling some wear and tear.

We can only wish Seth Rollins a speedy recovery as he has really been on top of his game and has had a great 2023 so far, including classics with Logan Paul, AJ Styles, and Finn Balor.

We wish Seth "Freaking" Rollins all the best.