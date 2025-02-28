Summary WWE Superstars push the limits to prove wrestling's toughness.

Stars like Sheamus make the list because of their hard-hitting offence.

Mick Foley ranks highest on the list for the amount of punishment he can endure.

WWE Superstars are possibly some of the biggest risk-takers on the planet. While we all know the sport is pre-determined, these athletes go above and beyond to prove that what they do in the ring is no easy feat. Over the years, we have seen some of the biggest daredevils to ever compete grace our screens, with names like Jeff Hardy immediately springing to mind.

The rise of ECW documented just how brutal wrestling can get. It showed that wrestling takes a wealth of endurance to stand your ground in the ring. Many superstars can hold their own in the ring and take a beating, but we look at and rank 10 of the toughest Superstars to step foot into WWE's squared circle.

10 Bruiser Brody

Left an impact on the wrestling world

Bruiser Brody was one of the biggest stars in '70s wrestling. While he may not have been a name as well known as the likes of Hulk Hogan, he made his mark in multiple promotions during that time.

His hardcore style of wrestling was ruthless, and while it left a mark in the wrestling world, it left plenty of marks on his opponents. Brody was an unpredictable opponent, known for attacks on opponents, referees and even fans. Sadly, his death in a locker room in 1988 left plenty of controversy to this day.

9 Bad News Brown

Did not tolerate disrespect from anybody

Bad News Brown's WWE career did not go the way he had hoped it would have. Before joining the company, he won bronze in Judo at the 1976 Summer Olympics. However, after a long run as one of the company's top stars, he would leave before Survivor Series in 1990. Brown would claim that Vince McMahon had failed to live up to the promises he had made. While you would think it would be a setback for the company, it led to the birth of The Undertaker, who replaced him on Ted Dibiase's Survivor Series team.

During his run in the '80s, the Judo champion would not tolerate disrespect from anyone in the locker room. While standing up to Roddy Piper seems like one thing, Brown even challenged Andre the Giant to a shoot fight. That confrontation stemmed from racial slurs by Andre but was not the only documented case of real-life heat between the pair.

8 Vader

Considered one of the best super-heavyweights

WWE

Big Van Vader is considered by many to be one of the best super-heavyweight performers of all time. While the former LA Rams offensive linesman did not cement his legacy by winning the WWE Championship, he still left it in the company. One moment that immediately springs to mind is his 1994 match with Mick Foley, where Foley's ear was torn off.

As you would expect from a man of his stature, he hit hard in the ring, and his signature powerbomb nearly knocked out many of his opponents. Winning Heel of the Year in 1992 only displayed how formidable of an opponent he was and why he was feared by many in WWE's locker room.

7 Goldberg

Boasted one of WWE's longest undefeated streaks

Two men in WWE have made their names synonymous with the word streak. The Undertaker's legendary WrestleMania streak was one of them; the other was Bill Goldberg's run of 173 matches without defeat. That total no longer stands when Asuka took her tally to 174, but the Hall of Famer's figure is widely disputed.

Before the end of his WWE stint, he was tipped to pass the torch to a rising talent in Brock Lesnar. However, the Beast also made that his final match and not even Stone Cold Steve Austin could spare the blushes of the crowd booing that night. He would return to take on Lesnar, taking him down in 86 seconds.

6 Bobby Lashley

Multiple accolades with multiple promotions

Bobby Lashley is another name to compete at a top level outside of WWE. When his original stint came to an end, Lashley took to MMA, where he boasted a record of 15 wins and two losses. Upon his return to the company, he ended his near two-decade wait for the WWE Championship.

Outside the promotion, he served in the United States Air Force, where he competed in wrestling. Lashley has also competed for TNA and is a three-time national champion and four-time All-American. Lashley's first reign as WWE champion showcased his dominance as he defeated top Superstars. The All Mighty's first reign only ended through a Money in the Bank cash-in by Big E.

5 Sheamus

Involved in some brutal wars over the years