Summary WWE quietly introduced the Transfer Window for Superstars.

All three brands, RAW, SmackDown and NXT, can see major shakeups.

Lack of social media use keeps changes under the radar.

Brand splits in WWE have always been complicated for the company to manage, with multiple different attempts at shifting Superstars around. Over the years, we have seen various styles of draft events in the company that allows talent to switch brands. One style we saw was Raw and SmackDown competing for a random selection of a Superstar through matches. A recent effort saw a mock event reminiscent of how the NFL and the NBA select athletes from college.

This new WWE Transfer Window is a perfect opportunity for WWE Superstars to find themselves a new home as well as gain a fresh start. Some storylines have moved past the point of development for some fans and have grown stale. Moving brands is a chance to develop new stories and feuds. Another option is splitting up tag teams, which could see one establish themselves as singles stars. There is always the chance that both members of any tag team will see both members excel.

WWE Transfer Window Explained

Superstars can appear on other brands

With various formats trialled by the WWE, the transfer window has been introduced to the Stamford-based promotion. This window is not dissimilar to the one we see in football, with differences, such as no exchange of funds for a superstar to change brands. Raw, SmackDown and NXT's general managers are free to work between themselves to shuffle rosters around. The period of time the window is open remains undisclosed.

Throughout the WWE Transfer Window, Superstars have free roam between the shows. Chad Gable first addressed the window when he confronted Cody Rhodes on SmackDown despite being a Raw Superstar. Michael Cole later teased on commentary that there would be big changes in WWE. That was the first mention of the transfer window we heard on WWE television. Teases of Rhodes and Gunther moving while holding the title seems to indicate that world champions are not off-limits. Despite that, it would be safe to assume that the titles which are branded to a show are not the same case.

Affected Brands in WWE

Major shakeups anticipated

Credit: WWE

All three brands are free to make changes whenever the transfer window is open in WWE. As mentioned earlier, they can move between shows freely. Cody Rhodes may have been a good example of this when he appeared on Netflix's Raw premiere as SmackDown's world champion.

Another example during the 2025 transfer window was Bayley, who appeared in all three brands during that period. Despite pledging herself as a Raw Superstar, she continued to appear on NXT, feuding with Roxanne Perez. WWE programming continued to drop hints throughout the window, showing general managers with Superstars from other brands, including world champions.

The ability to roam freely is similar to the wildcard rule we saw in 2019. That year's brand split led to confusion surrounding that rule, which allowed four Superstars to appear in rival promotions. However, that was broken on the first night it was introduced and did not include NXT.

Why the WWE Transfer Window Goes Under the Radar

Announcements are made upon arrival

Credit: WWE

While the roster changes are being made, there is little use of social media to tease these moves. The moves that are being teased do not seem to materialise and show little sign of coming to fruition. The lack of social media use is just one reason why it goes under the radar, another reason being the lack of clarity surrounding the rules.

The changes that have been made to WWE's rosters have caught many by surprise, but do make sense for giving Superstars a fresh start. One example is Damien Priest's arrival on SmackDown, who was only announced as his first match on that night was revealed to be Carmelo Hayes.

Biggest Moves in 2025

Logan Paul is a Raw Superstar

While world champions do not seem to be off limits, no movement of champions has occurred in the 2025 transfer window. Plenty of former champions were on the move, with the most notable being former United States champion Logan Paul moving to Raw.

Former tag team champions Austin Theory and Grayson Waller joined him on Raw, as well as Bayley heading to the red brand. Braun Strowman also moved in the other direction to SmackDown alongside The Miz, who immediately sought allies upon his move.

The black and gold brand has primarily been a healthy recipient of the talent's new ability to roam freely between brands. That has set up potential feuds for future world championships with prominent members of the current main roster.