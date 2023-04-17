Triple H views LA Knight as the 'leading candidate' to win WWE Money in the Bank 2023, it has been claimed.

Despite missing out on a spot on the WrestleMania 39 card, Knight has benefited greatly from Triple H becoming Chief Content Officer.

Things are set to look on the up for the 40-year-old too, with reports stating that he's considered a heavy favourite to win the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Who is going to win WWE Money in the Bank?

Money in the Bank is set to be a big show this year, with WWE heading to the O2 Arena in London on July 1.

While the show is still over two months away, Triple H is apparently still drawing up plans for the blockbuster event.

WRKD Wrestling is reporting that Triple H is viewing LA Knight as the 'leading candidate' to win the men's ladder match, via WrestleTalk.

At the time of writing, there's no word on if Knight is "locked in" as the winner for the match, with things almost definitely set to change between now and July.

However, it's definitely promising news for Knight that Triple H is viewing him as someone who could break into the main event scene, with Money in the Bank definitely a great way to do that.

What matches will take place at Money in the Bank?

While nothing has been officially confirmed by WWE as of yet, it's pretty clear that both the men's and women's ladder matches will take place at Money in the Bank.

However, other than that, there's no word on any of the other matches that Triple H plans on putting on the card for the big international Premium Live Event.

Despite that, Roman Reigns is likely taking part in the show, given that it's a major WWE pay-per-view, so expect an Undisputed Universal Championship match to take place.

With regards to who Roman could face, names such as Shinsuke Nakamura, Jey Uso, Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes have been thrown about and speculated by fans.

