We are just five days away from WWE heading to the O2 Arena in London for Money in the Bank and those lucky enough to have tickets are undoubtedly filled with excitement and anticipation over what might happen on the company’s first Premium Live Event in England since SummerSlam 1993.

Of course, the show will be centred around the two ladder matches for future title opportunities.

The men’s match featuring seven competitions who have never held a world title before, while the women’s bout will see some of WWE’s hottest rivalries explode as participants look for a future shot at glory.

Saturday’s event will also play host to the next instalment in The Bloodline’s ongoing drama, as the civil war tag team match pitting The Usos against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa takes place. Elsewhere, Seth Rollins will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against the leader of The Judgment Day Finn Balor.

However, fans may notice that we are yet to hear of an Intercontinental Championship defence for Money in the Bank, with many who are heading to the O2 surely hoping to see The Ring General perform in London.

Though, UK fans may not have to wait long to find out what Triple H is going to have Gunther do on the 1st of July. Per reliable inside Better Wrestling Experience, it’s said that WWE could announce an Intercontinental Championship match for Saturday as soon as tonight’s Raw.

‘We got CR vs Dom announced already. So; IC Should be announced during Raw‘

Who will Gunther face at WWE Money in the Bank?

While the "incredible" star's opponent wasn’t clarified, many would assume that Matt Riddle is likely next in line for a shot at the Imperium leader. In recent weeks, The Original Bro has been mixing it up with members of Gunther’s group, even putting Giovanni Vinci out of action as part of the storyline.He has also been standing alongside Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens as they attempted to fend off ImperiUm’s demands for a shot at the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles.

To this point, Matt Riddle has only held singles gold in WWE once before, with his United States Championship reign coming ending at WrestleMania 36.

His other previous title successes in the company have come as part of popular tag teams. He has amassed two reigns with the Raw Tag Team Titles alongside ‘The Viper’ Randy Orton and even won the NXT tag gold with Pete Dunne following their victory in the Dusty Rhodes classic tournament.

As always, should plans change for Riddle at Money in the Bank, GiveMeSport will keep you updated.