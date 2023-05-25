WWE might be about to bring a new feel to the third hour of their flagship show.

Monday Night Raw has been gracing our TV screens for 30 years and, as WWE keep telling us, it is the longest-running weekly episodic television show to date.

So, with so many years of content behind them, it’s no surprise that they continue to look for ways to revitalise the on-screen product.

What is changing with WWE Raw?

In the past, the company has tried to make Monday nights more appealing by adding Raw Underground, where the idea was that talent would find a place backstage that featured a gritty, MMA style of combat hosted by Shane McMahon. Though, this only lasted for a month or two before the company ditched the idea from its weekly running order.

Now, with the newest iteration of the brand split recently coming into effect, Nick Khan has hinted that they may be looking to make alterations to the red brand’s overall presentation to boost its image heading into the second half of this year which revolve around RAW’s third hour.

Khan has confirmed that, although a portion of fans believe that the red brand’s three-hour format is too long, a change to its length is not in the pipeline any time soon. However, the WWE CEO has confirmed that discussions are ongoing as to whether an alteration is needed to the 10-11pm portion of WWE RAW, with Khan stating that they may be making the third hour feel more ‘adult’ in the near future.

This isn’t the first time that WWE have attempted to make the final sixty minutes of their Monday show feel different, with there being a stint in 2019 where the company would treat it as a ‘dark hour’ where some of the lighting would be dimmed.

This is also loosely connected to the introduction of the 24/7 title, which Mick Foley brought in to create an unpredictable feel to the show. Since then, the title slipped further and further down the card and, aside from a few entertaining comedy moments, ultimately it became an afterthought and was removed last summer.

As of writing, it’s unclear what exactly Nick Khan means when he suggests that RAW may have a more ‘adult’. Some may assume this implies the return of swearing and a more frequent use of blood, however, WWE still runs off of a PG guideline so the extent to which the company can push the boundaries of being ‘adult’ remain to be seen.