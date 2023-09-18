Highlights Jade Cargill, despite being one of AEW's featured female performers, is leaving the company and heading to WWE

In fact, reports state that Cargill may have already left AEW, and is due to report to the WWE Performance Center this week

It's also being claimed that Jade is set to receive a big push in WWE, and will be getting a 'much higher' offer than newcomers usually receive

With a huge AEW-to-WWE signing on the horizon, more has come out about the offer that Triple H and co made to Jade Cargill.

It’s not uncommon for wrestlers to defect from WWE to AEW. For many years, we’ve seen countless performers such as Adam Cole, Samoa Joe and FTR make the move to Tony Khan’s company after many years of working under Vince McMahon.

Though, only recently have we started to see people move the other way, opting to leave the alternative company and head to the industry leader. Of course, we had Cody Rhodes, one of AEW's EVPs, stroll down the WrestleMania ramp in 2022, re-joining WWE after quitting in 2016.

Is Jade Cargill joining WWE?

One such person who is making the move from AEW to WWE is Jade Cargill, someone who Tony Khan invested a lot of time and effort into.

Despite her incredibly impressive physique and undeniable charisma, Cargill had no wrestling training or experience prior to signing with AEW, with the likes of Bryan Danielson and Dustin Rhodes training her up.

AEW showed faith in Jade too, crowning the 31-year-old as their first TBS Champion. She dominated any and all competition and held the women’s mid-card title for 508 days, the longest reign of any champion in the history of the promotion, regardless of gender.READ MORE: WWE: Photo of Vince McMahon looking 'unrecognisable' after 'major surgery' Yet, despite a recent interview in which Cargill said that she loves AEW and wanted to keep working under Tony Khan, Fightful broke the news last week that she was ‘finishing up’ with AEW and heading to WWE.

It’s even suggested by some that Jade could be free to sign with the wrestling giant as soon as this week, with her AEW deal maybe even already expiring following her match with Kris Statlander on AEW Rampage

What are Triple H's plans for Jade Cargill?

To comment more on how highly WWE and Triple H view her, and what they offered to seal the deal, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, is reporting that Cargill’s offer is more than what the company would usually want to give to a newcomer.

It’s not like it’s Charlotte Flair money or anything like that, or Becky Lynch money, but for a newcomer to the company, it’s much higher than they usually go, so she got a good deal. She’ll get a focal push, because the money to take to get her, you have to give her a chance to get over because they’re not paying what they would pay a normal person to start there.

Image Credits: AEW

This suggests that Triple H and those in charge of how WWE present their wrestlers think that Jade Cargill will turn out to be a huge star for them, and will be giving her a big push in the future.

Many fans are already salivating over the potential of her squaring off against members of the roster such as Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch.

Name Jade Cargill Age 31 Height 5ft 10" Weight 160lbs Trained By Dustin Rhodes, Bryan Danielson, AR Fox, Heath Miller, QT Marshall & Sonjay Dutt Debut March 2021 Accolades 1x TBS Champion

Of course, Jade is still relatively inexperienced in the ring, so, it will be interesting to see how she progresses in WWE, with a myriad of top coaches and the facilities of the Performance Center at her disposal.

As always, should anything change regarding Jade Cargill and WWE, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.