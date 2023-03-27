Triple H is set to give Mustafa Ali a 'bigger spotlight' coming out of WWE WrestleMania 39, it has been claimed.

A new report reveals that Ali, who tried to quit WWE in January 2022, is set to receive a push following the big show this weekend.

Fans will be elated to hear that Ali, who was described by Ronda Rousey lately as "amazingly talented", will be someone that Triple H looks to showcase more soon.

How will Triple H use Mustafa Ali?

Ali has been showcased most weeks on TV since Triple H became Head of Creative, but has rarely won matches since 'The Game' came to power.

That could be about to change though, with WRKD Wrestling, who have been on the money with backstage reports of late, noting that Ali is set to be showcased more coming out of WrestleMania, via WrestleTalk.

Mustafa Ali is planned to gain some steam over the next few weeks and get a bigger spotlight following WrestleMania.

For what it's worth, the report also notes that Ali's push will start tonight on Raw, where he'll be showcased on the go-home show before WrestleMania with a big singles match against Seth Rollins, one of WWE's biggest stars.

What are Triple H's plans for Mustafa Ali in WWE?

At the time of writing, there's no word on the specific plans that Triple H has for Ali in WWE coming out of WrestleMania.

However, it's very promising to hear Ali is someone that Triple H is looking to do more with after WrestleMania, given that he's someone that WWE fans think incredibly highly of.

Ali actually tried to quit WWE under Vince McMahon in January of last year, but was not granted his release, so news of a big push will come as music to the ears of the WWE Superstar too.

Chad Gable is someone that Triple H is also reportedly wanting to turn into a big singles star coming out of WrestleMania

Fans are excited to see what Triple H does at WrestleMania, given that it's his first time booking WWE's biggest show of the year.

There's also a feeling of optimism surrounding the post-WrestleMania plans too, given that for the first time since becoming Chief Content Officer, HHH really will have a clean slate to book WWE how he wants.

