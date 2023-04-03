Triple H is set to kick off tonight's post-WrestleMania 39 episode of WWE Raw with a special 'announcement', it has been claimed.

The news comes after Endeavor officially announced this morning, after reports emerged yesterday, that they've agreed to buy WWE from Vince McMahon.

Also set for the show, according to reports, is a huge tag team match pitting Cody Rhodes and a mystery partner against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

What is planned for WWE Raw tonight?

The Raw after WrestleMania is typically one of the biggest WWE TV shows of the year, and tonight's episode will likely be no exception,

WRKD Wrestling is reporting that Triple H is set to kick off tonight's show with an "announcement", via WrestleTalk.

At the time of writing, there's no word on what Triple H's promo on Raw will be focused on, but it could range from anything to do with WrestleMania last night, Backlash next month, or the sale of WWE.

It's also been speculated that Triple H could introduce a new World Championship to WWE, something GIVEMESPORT reported that he has wanted to do for quite some time, which you can read more about by clicking here.

What will Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes do on WWE Raw tonight?

Details are already starting to emerge about the plans that Triple H has for both Cody and Roman on Raw tonight following their incredible WrestleMania 39 main event.

The show will see, according to WRKD Wrestling, Cody tag with an unnamed mystery partner to take on Roman and Solo Sikoa in the show's main event.

As for who that mystery partner could be, names such as Matt Cardona (formerly Zack Ryder), former NJPW star Jay White, and a returning Randy Orton have been speculated, but none officially confirmed.

If the report is to be believed, fans can also expect to see Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defending their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against the Street Profits, and a special guest joining with Latino World Order.

Fightful is also reporting that Bad Bunny is set for the show tonight, potentially in a segment with Dominik Mysterio, as WWE builds towards Backlash in Puerto Rico next month.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.