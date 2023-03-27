Triple H has approved the design of a new WWE World Championship belt, GiveMeSport has learned.

WrestleVotes tells GiveMeSport that a new World Championship belt has been created and is waiting to debut soon.

This comes with intense speculation that Roman Reigns' reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will be ending this weekend at WrestleMania 39.

Is Triple H set to introduce a new WWE World Championship?

The main event of WrestleMania 39 on Sunday night will see Cody Rhodes challenge Roman for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The match, in the eyes of many, presents the perfect opportunity for Triple H to dethrone Reigns, crowning Cody as WWE's top champion.

And this weekend really could be the start of a new era for WWE, with WrestleVotes telling GiveMeSport in an exclusive interview that Triple H has had a new title design approved.

There's a new belt. I don't know for sure if it's getting a new name. I don't know if one of the titles is going away, but there's a new belt that WWE has had made and the decision-makers have approved. Like, if they wanted to introduce it on TV tomorrow, they could. Those boxes are checked.

At the time of writing, there's no word on when the new title belt will be introduced, but after WrestleMania 39 definitely seems like the perfect opportunity to do so.

There's also no word on whether or not the new belt is just a new design for one of WWE's existing world titles, or if a brand-new championship is going to be introduced altogether.

What are Triple H's plans for WWE's World Championships?

It's worth noting that since becoming Chief Content Officer in July 2022, Triple H has worked on separating the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

In fact, GiveMeSport reported this month that Triple H sees the Undisputed title as Vince McMahon's "final mess", and as you can read more about by clicking here, wants the issue sorted by SummerSlam 2023.

This also comes after a report from Fight Fans which claims that Triple H isn't a fan of the Universal Championship, and has considered scrapping it completely, which you can also find out more about by clicking here.

Both reports really make it seem like the new title that's being introduced in WWE could replace the Universal Championship, but that's far from confirmed at this stage.

