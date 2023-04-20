Triple H is 'aware' that Goldberg might be heading to AEW after leaving WWE this year, a new report has claimed.

Goldberg's deal with WWE expired in January 2023, with Triple H and the management team opting not to offer him a new one.

WWE knew the risks of not re-signing the Hall of Famer though, and are said to know that he could easily go and work for AEW.

When did Goldberg leave WWE?

Goldberg wasn't released from WWE, but left at the beginning of 2023 when his existing deal with the wrestling giant expired.

Triple H, seemingly looking to push younger talent in his role as Chief Content Officer, opted not to offer his former rival a new deal.

So, Goldberg was able to walk away from WWE, but news of his free agency was only leaked in a surprising report from Fightful in March 2023.

Goldberg's last match came at Elimination Chamber 2022 against Roman Reigns, but the WCW icon revealed that he had a deal with Vince McMahon to wrestle another, which didn't end up happening, which you can read more about by clicking here.

So, now that Goldberg is out of WWE and there are no signs that he's going to be returning, what does the future hold for the 56-year-old legend?

Read More: WWE: Triple H wants 'uncharismatic' 6ft 5" star to 'main event WrestleMania'

Is Goldberg going to join AEW?

Now that he's out of WWE, and without a contract, fans have speculated that Goldberg could end up working for AEW.

Tony Khan holds a long-term interest in the former Universal Champion, and even tried to sign him when AEW first launched in 2019.

The deal didn't materialise, and Goldberg ended up staying with WWE, but now that he's a free agent the door has opened for Khan to bring him into AEW.

WWE is aware of the risks of letting Goldberg go, and according to Ringside News, higher-ups know that there's a possibility that the wrestling legend goes and works for the competition.

We were told that word is going around WWE that Goldberg might be going to AEW. They know that.

There's no word on if Goldberg is 100% heading to AEW, but the door seems to be open for him to make his debut for the company at some stage soon.

GIVEMESPORT will, of course, keep you updated with all the latest news surrounding Goldberg's exit from WWE, and his potential move to AEW.

Read More: WWE: Triple H 'is not discussing' return of former champion

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.