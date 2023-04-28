Triple H is set to bring Teddy Long back to WWE TV for tonight's episode of SmackDown, it has been claimed.

Tonight's show sees the WWE Draft kick-off, and the most iconic General Manager in wresting history is being brought in for the event.

With no authority figures for Raw or SmackDown, it's been speculated that Long is being brought in to announce the picks for both brands this weekend.

Is Teddy Long returning to WWE?

The WWE Draft kicks off tonight, and the show is set to see several surprising names included, with the majority of those twists and turns coming in the form of NXT call-ups.

However, another surprise that's being planned for tonight's show, according to PWInsider, is the return of Teddy Long, as summarised by WrestleTalk.

Teddy Long is set to be at tomorrow night’s SmackDown show, as well as next week’s episode of Raw, for the WWE Draft.

At the time of writing, there's no word on what Long, who was recently described by Zeb Colter as having been "over" during his time on TV, is going to be doing when he does return tonight.

However, as noted, it's been speculated that the WWE Hall of Famer could be used to announce the draft picks, with neither Raw or SmackDown having authority figures to represent them.

Who else is returning in the WWE Draft?

Teddy Long, as previously covered, isn't expected to be the only surprise WWE fans are treated to tonight and on Raw for the draft.

WRKD Wrestling is reporting that Big E, who has been out of action for over a year with a broken neck, is potentially being brought back in the WWE Draft this week.

It's also been reported by various outlets that the likes of Tyler Bate, Pretty Deadly, Cora Jade, Joe Gacy, Cameron Grimes and Zoey Stark are all 'in the race' to get called up from NXT to either Raw or SmackDown in the Draft, which starts tonight.

PWInsider, in the same vein, is reporting that Ilja Dragunov has been discussed for a move to SmackDown, with the former NXT UK Champion now able to reignite his iconic feud with Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

GIVEMESPORT will, of course, keep you updated with all the latest news surrounding Triple H's plans for the WWE Draft.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.