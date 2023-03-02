According to reports, Triple H has a 'backup' plan for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 instead of Omos

WWE: Triple H has 'backup' for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania instead of Omos

Brock Lesnar might not be facing Omos at WWE WrestleMania 39 after all, it has been claimed.

This week on Raw, WWE officially confirmed that Omos and Brock will go one-on-one for the first time ever at WrestleMania this year.

However, a new report from Fightful has claimed that Brock might actually be facing someone else at the biggest show of the year next month.

Who will Brock Lesnar face at WrestleMania 39?

As noted, it was confirmed on Raw this week that Omos v Lesnar will go down at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles on April 1/2.

However, Fightful is now reporting that WWE has an "undisclosed backup" for Lesnar at the big show in April that ISN'T Omos, via WrestleTalk.

Omos v Brock Lesnar is the current plan for WrestleMania, though it was hinted to us that there was an undisclosed "backup," but that it isn't factored into creative plans.

It's worth stressing that the "backup" isn't being factored into plans right now, so might not be used, but it seems like Triple H is at least keeping his options open for Brock at WrestleMania.

It's also worth noting that, as of right now, there's no word on who the "backup" opponent for Brock at WrestleMania could end up being, or in what instance the unnamed person would be called upon.

However, the report states that Brock gave his approval to work with Omos, so it's unlikely that the "backup" has been brought in just in case he decides he doesn't want to work with the ex-NXT star.

Brock Lesnar

Who was pitched for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39?

Omos is the plan for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania at the time of wiring, but the 7ft 4" giant wasn't Triple H's original plan for 'The Beast', at least according to reports.

The aforementioned piece from Fightful claims that before deciding on Omos, Triple H presented Brock with at least four other opponents for WrestleMania.

As well as Bobby Lashley, the report claims that both Stone Cold Steve Austin and Gunther were pitched to Lesnar, but all three of those matches fell through for various reasons.

Brock was also pitched a match with Bray Wyatt, but according to the report, decided against working with the former WWE Champion, which you can read more about by clicking here.

