With 14 world title wins to his name, there’s little doubt that Triple H is among the greatest of all time in WWE . Now the company's Chief Content Officer (COO), he shapes the future of many Superstars. Before his corporate role, 'The Game' enjoyed an illustrious in-ring career.

From his debut in 1995 to battles in 2019, his extensive 24-year in-ring WWE career was nothing short of outstanding, with several heralded bouts along the way. Triple H boasts an extensive catalogue of high-quality matches, against a who’s who of opponents.

Clashing with Hall of Famers such as Steve Austin and The Undertaker , to his protege Batista and Daniel Bryan , the 'King of Kings' has locked up with them all. GIVEMESPORT breaks down the 10 greatest-ever matches on Triple H's resume.

10 Vs. Daniel Bryan (WrestleMania XXX)

WWE World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contenders Match

WrestleMania XXX marked the culmination of Daniel Bryan’s epic ascension to the top of the WWE mountain, where the leader of the ‘Yes! Movement’ defeated Randy Orton and Batista to lift the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

However, prior to his crowning moment, Bryan first had to overcome Triple H. For months, the COO had attempted to de-rail Bryan’s rise, recruiting the services of Orton, Big Show , the Shield and even Shawn Michaels along the way.

Eventually taking matters into his own hands, ‘The Game’ agreed to a match with Bryan at WrestleMania with the winner advancing to the main event later that night. The passionate contest showed Triple H perform an array of moves, including a slick release Tiger suplex. However, Bryan was able to overcome his senior, kicking out of the Pedigree before nailing Triple H with his patented running knee for the win.

9 Elimination Chamber (Survivor Series 2002)

World Heavyweight Championship

The world-famous Madison Square Garden hosted Survivor Series 2002, best remembered for the inaugural Elimination Chamber match. RAW GM Eric Bischoff was determined to one-up his SmackDown counterpart Stephanie McMahon and produced the Elimination Chamber concept, where six participants would compete for Triple H's World Heavyweight Championship.

'The Game', Booker T, Chris Jericho , Kane, Rob Van Dam and Shawn Michaels went to war inside the steel chains. Despite suffering a legitimate injury to his throat after RVD’s frog splash from the top of the cage, Triple H made it to the final two. Going back and forth with Michaels, the champion eventually succumbed to Sweet Chin Music, taking the pinfall as Michaels gained his fourth (and final) world title.

8 Vs. Shawn Michaels (SummerSlam 2002)

Unsanctioned Match

D-Generation X was a dominant force in the Attitude Era. When Shawn Michaels returned to WWE after a four-year hiatus, it only made sense when he asked to re-form the stable with Triple H. Triple H declined the offer and nailed his former friend with a brutal Pedigree, sending the pair on a collision course for SummerSlam . Eric Bishoff announced the contest would be an unsanctioned street fight.

Stepping back inside the ring for the first time since 1998, the 'Heartbreak Kid' barely missed a step. Triple H attempted to keep Michaels at bay with savage backbreakers to the previously injured lumbar, but HBK would respond with a diving elbow drop off a ladder.

HHH countered a Sweet Chin Music into a Pedigree attempt. However, Michaels would reverse with a quick jackknife pin for the surprise victory in the ruthless bout.

7 Vs. Batista (Vengeance 2005)

World Heavyweight Championship, Hell In A Cell

After defeats to Batista at both WrestleMania 21 and Backlash, Triple H challenged the World Heavyweight Champion to a third-and-final showdown inside Hell In A Cell. Attacking Batista with his signature sledgehammer, 'The Animal' had little choice but to accept his former Evolution teammate’s request.

When the cage lowered in Las Vegas, the rivals engaged in a brutal encounter. A blood-soaked Triple H was unrelenting, attacking the champion with a chain and barbed wire-wrapped chair.

Youth bettered experience that night, as Batista nailed 'The Game' with his own sledgehammer, before a crunching spinebuster on the steel steps fed into the Batista Bomb for another victory over his mentor.

6 With Steve Austin vs. Chris Jericho & Chris Benoit (RAW 21st May 2001)

WWF Tag Team Championships

On paper, this contest is a mouth-watering affair, with four top stars competing for the WWF Tag Team Championships. Regrettably, the match is infamous for the injury Triple H suffered mid-bout.

The tone was immediately set for the main event with high-energy, chaotic action. HHH and Austin were grinding down the Canadian duo before a hot tag to Jericho sent him running riot on the villainous champions. Locking Austin into the Walls of Jericho, Triple H had to save his partner from tapping. As he ran to break the submission up, 'The Cerebral Assassin' tore his left quad muscle, rendering him unable to put any weight on his leg.

Unbelievably, Triple H simply continued as planned, manoeuvring with Jericho to the next spot, where Y2J locked HHH into the Walls of Jericho, placing considerable stress on his quads. Whilst the career-threatening injury put Triple H on the sideline for a prolonged period, his eventual return is one of WWE’s most epic moments.

5 Vs. The Undertaker (WrestleMania XXVIII)

Hell In A Cell

Dubbed the “end of an era”, Triple H and the Undertaker would go one-on-one for the second consecutive WrestleMania. Being unable to leave on his own accord the year prior, Undertaker was determined to set things right, offering Triple H one last chance to break his storybook streak inside Hell In A Cell. Soon after, Shawn Michaels was revealed as the special guest referee.

The match quickly escalated, as the stars exchanged big moves and weapon assaults. Undertaker was able to overcome multiple sledgehammer shots, two Pedigrees AND a Sweet Chin Music from Michaels to nail Triple H with two Tombstone piledrivers and extend the streak to 20-0. The most iconic moment of the segment came post-match, when the three legends embraced on the stage.

4 vs. Steve Austin (No Way Out 2001)

Three Stages of Hell

When 'The King of Kings' was revealed as the mastermind behind a car accident which, kayfabe, put Steve Austin out of action for nine months, the duo cost each other in subsequent WWF Championship matches. Deciding enough was enough, Vince McMahon signed a two-out-of-three falls match for the pair to settle their differences. The first fall, a straight-up singles contest, was awarded to Austin after he hit Triple H with the Stone Cold Stunner.

A street fight immediately followed, this time HHH countered Austin’s finisher with a sledgehammer shot, before hitting 'The Rattlesnake' with a Pedigree to tie the contest. The steel cage was lowered for the deciding fall.

The electric crowd witnessed both men kick out of each others finishers, before the bloody warriors simultaneously nailed one another with weapons. Triple H’s limp body fell onto the unconscious Austin, winning the third fall to wrap-up one of WWE’s most vicious rivalries.

3 vs. Cactus Jack (No Way Out 2000)

WWF Championship, Hell In A Cell

Triple H granted Cactus Jack one final shot at the WWF Championship, with the latter agreeing to retire if he couldn’t capture the gold from 'The Cerebral Assassin'. Jack was allowed to choose the stipulation, and the belovedly sadistic Hall of Famer picked Hell In A Cell.

The main event face-off featured several deadly weapons utilised inside the cell. Most notably, a 2x4 piece of timber, wrapped in barbed wire, which was eventually set on fire.

The action moved to the top of the cell, where Triple H back-body-dropped his opponent THROUGH the cell roof. Jack fell rapidly, his impact breaking the surface of the ring. As he pulled himself to his feet, he was hit with a brutal Pedigree to leave Jack’s career in doubt.

2 Vs. Cactus Jack (Royal Rumble 2000)

WWF Championship, Street Fight

A month before their showdown at No Way Out, HHH and Cactus Jack clashed at the Royal Rumble . The recently reinstated Mankind demanded a shot at Triple H’s WWF Championship. A street fight was signed, and Mankind promptly informed HHH his challenger would actually be Mick Foley’s far more violent alter-ego, Cactus Jack.

Brawling all over Madison Square Garden, making use of the ring bell, trash cans and 2x4s, Triple H demobilised Jack with a pair of handcuffs. With Triple H distracted by The Rock, Jack was freed, before introducing the dreaded thumbtacks. It took two Pedigrees, the second of which drove Jack’s skull into the thumbtacks, for Triple H to put his rival away and retain his title.

1 Vs. Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Benoit (WrestleMania XX)

World Heavyweight Championship