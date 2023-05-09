Triple H has 'big plans' for The Way, who reunited last night on WWE Raw last night, it has been claimed.

During last night's show, WWE reunited Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis, collectively known as The Way during their time together in NXT.

And now it's emerged that Triple H, WWE's Chief Content Officer, has some pretty exciting plans in store for his newest faction.

What are Triple H's plans for The Way?

The Way is one of the most divisive wrestling acts right now, with many having hoped that Gargano and LeRae would be part of a more serious presentation in WWE.

However, Triple H is a fan, putting the group together in NXT, and WRKD Wrestling is reporting that that's set to continue now they're all together on the main roster, via WrestleTalk.

As promised last week, The Way have officially reunited on last night's WWE Raw. Triple H and company have big plans for all of those involved.

At the time of writing, there's no word on the specific plans that Triple H has for The Way, but it seems like they're set to become featured stars on WWE Raw now that they're together as an act.

What else is Triple H planning?

During their segment on last night's show, Gargano also teased the return of Tommaso Ciampa, which could end up play into the plans that Triple H has for The Way.

Prior to WrestleMania, WKRD Wrestling reported that WWE was in talks to reunite Ciampa and Gargano, collectively known as DIY, in WWE at some stage in 2023.

Perhaps Ciampa's return, and Triple H's 'big plans' for all of the members of The Way could be linked, with DIY potentially being paired up on WWE's main roster at some stage this year.

As for what else Triple H has planned for WWE, it's been rumoured that 'The Game' might be planning to have Roman Reigns as World Champion for four years in what would be an incredibly controversial decision, which you can read more about by clicking here.

GIVEMESPORT will, of course, keep you updated with all the latest news surrounding Triple H plans for several WWE acts, including The Way, over the coming weeks and months.

