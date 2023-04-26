Triple H could bring back brand-exclusive Premium Live Events following the WWE Draft, it has been claimed.

The WWE Draft kicks off on Friday Night SmackDown this week, concluding on next week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

Along with some roster switches, a new report has claimed that Raw and SmackDown could be getting their own exclusive pay-per-view events now too.

What are Triple H's plans for the WWE Draft?

As noted, the WWE Draft kicks off this week, and Triple H has some major plans for it.

Along with the introduction of a new World Heavyweight Championship, it's believed that 'The Game' could be changing up how WWE's pay-per-views work.

WRKD Wrestling is reporting that WWE could reintroduce brand exclusive pay-per-view events, meaning Raw and SmackDown would have their own big shows, via WrestleTalk.

One format discussed after the announcement of the draft and the introduction of the new World Heavyweight championship on Raw is the idea of potential brand exclusive premium live monthly events.

At the time of writing, it remains unclear whether or not Raw and SmackDown will each get their own monthly show, or whether the brands will take it in turns each month for exclusive Premium Live Events.

WWE's last brand-exclusive pay-per-view was Fastlane in February 2018, just before WrestleMania 34, which only featured SmackDown talent.

The last stint of sole-brand pay-per-views lasted just under two years, after being brought in during the WWE Draft of July 2016.

Spoiler on Triple H plans for the WWE Draft?

Along with brand-exclusive pay-per-views, and the new World Heavyweight Championship, the WWE Draft is likely to see the debuts of several stars from NXT.

The likes of Zoey Stark, Pretty Deadly and Cameron Grimes are rumoured to be heading up to Raw or SmackDown either this week, or when the draft concludes next week.

Ilja Dragunov, formerly of NXT UK, is also reported getting a call-up per PWInsider, with the 29-year-old being pitched for SmackDown, which you can read more about by clicking here.

In what could end up being another spoiler, WRKD Wrestling is reporting that Tyler Bate impressed officials with his match with Dolph Ziggler on Main Event this month, which you can read about by clicking here, and could end up on Raw or SmackDown.

