Triple H is bringing back Mick Foley to WWE TV next week, it has been claimed.

Foley has claimed that he "might" be coming back to WWE for a show on March 31.

It's unclear whether Foley is referring to SmackDown or the Hall of Fame ceremony, both of which are scheduled for Friday next week.

When is Mick Foley returning to WWE TV?

Foley is one of the WWE Hall of Famers that is occasionally brought back for guest spots on shows, and that's set to continue next week.

The former WWE Champion revealed on his podcast over the weekend that while he won't be at WrestleMania, he "might" be appearing on TV the night prior, via WrestleTalk.

On Friday night, I may be a part of WWE programming. Just putting it out there. Sunday, I won’t be in attendance. I might watch it at the hotel. I might catch a flight.

Next week in Los Angeles, WWE will put on both Friday Night SmackDown and the Hall of Fame ceremony at the Crypto.com arena on Friday night.

At the time of writing, it's unclear whether or not Foley could appear on SmackDown, or potentially at the Hall of Fame ceremony later on that night.

If he's not on SmackDown, Foley, who was described as a "true bada**" by The Undertaker in a recent interview, could end up being one of the inductees for one of the legends going into the Hall of Fame this year.

Who else is returning to WWE TV soon?

Foley isn't the only person that Triple H is trying to bring back to WWE TV soon, at least if reports are to be believed.

PWInsider is reporting that there have been "internal rumblings" from within WWE that Randy Orton might be nearing a return, with the former World Champion not having been seen since May 2022.

Some feared that due to the "severe back injury" he's been dealing with, Orton may be forced to retire from WWE, but a new report which you can read by clicking here, claims that he might be able to return soon.

According to the Wrestling Observer, Triple H is also trying to bring Big E back to WWE TV, with 'The Game' in talks to reunite New Day at the biggest show of the year next weekend.

