Triple H is bringing Bad Bunny back to WWE for a 'physical spot', GiveMeSport has learned.

WrestleVotes has told GiveMeSport that Bad Bunny took part in a training session last week in Los Angeles to prepare for his WWE return.

This comes as WWE has announced that the Grammy award-winning artist is set to host the Backlash pay-per-view event in Puerto Rico on May 6.

Is Bad Bunny returning to WWE

Bad Bunny, as announced by WWE, will be the host for the Backlash event in his home country is Puerto Rico next month, but fans might see him before then.

Speaking exclusively to GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes has explained that Bad Bunny took part in a training session with Damian Priest last week to prepare for physicality, either at Backlash or even WrestleMania next weekend.

On March 14, Bad Bunny, Damian Priest and Jamie Noble went to a training facility in Los Angeles to work things out. I can't confirm if its for WrestleMania or Backlash, but I think it's WrestleMania. There was a training session involving the three of them.

The report, which you can see above, states that the belief is that Bad Bunny could get physical at WrestleMania next weekend, but that is far from confirmed at this stage, and his spot could be saved for Backlash instead.

Read More: WWE: Triple H forced star to re-do Raw segment after saying banned term

Who will Bad Bunny face in WWE?

It's worth noting that the report isn't that Bad Bunny is going to be wrestling in WWE, as that isn't fully confirmed as of yet, just that he's been training for some kind of physical activity soon.

WrestleVotes, during the same interview with GiveMeSport also explained that just because he was training with Damian Priest, doesn't mean that he's going to be doing anything with the Judgement Day star on TV.

I don't know if that means Priest is directly involved, or what physicality Bad Bunny is doing, but he's training for physicality.

Bad Bunny has impressed massively with his two matches in WWE thus far, stealing the show at WrestleMania 37 when he teamed with Priest to take on The Miz and John Morrison.

He was also involved in the 2022 Royal Rumble match, hitting Matt Riddle with a breathtaking Canadian Destroyer in what was his last WWE appearance to date.

GiveMeSport will, of course, keep you updated with all the latest news surrounding Bad Bunny and Triple H's plans for him when he does return to WWE.

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.