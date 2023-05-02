Triple H announced during the WWE Draft on Monday Night Raw last night that Brock Lesnar is now a free agent.

Despite initially being included in the draft pool for the second night, Lesnar hasn't been assigned to a brand, and is free to appear on both Raw and SmackDown.

The announcement comes just days before Brock shares the ring with Cody Rhodes for a match at Backlash in Puerto Rico.

What are Triple H's plans for Brock Lesnar?

Brock is a special attraction, working a part-time schedule where he doesn't appear on every single WWE show, whether that be TV or pay-per-view.

As such, Lesnar is rarely assigned brands in the WWE Draft, which made his inclusion in this year's pool even more surprising.

However, during last night's show, Triple H announced that Brock had negotiated a free agency agreement with WWE officials, meaning he's free to appear on whichever brand he wants.

The move keeps Triple H's options open for Brock, meaning he can feud with the biggest stars on Raw and the biggest stars on SmackDown whenever needed, without being restricted to just one brand.

Right now though, Lesnar is going to be appearing on Raw, given that Cody is on the red brand, and the pair are set to share the ring at Backlash in Puerto Rico this weekend.

Brock Lesnar

Who will Brock Lesnar face at SummerSlam?

As of right now, Triple H's plans for Brock beyond his match with Cody this weekend at Backlash aren't yet known, but the feud is not expected to finish at the show in Puerto Rico.

The feeling amongst many fans, given that Cody and Brock are two of WWE's biggest stars, is that the decision could be made to have Lesnar win, delaying Rhodes' victory and extending the storyline in the process.

As such, some are even of the belief that Triple H could opt to have Lesnar v Rhodes be one of his featured matches for SummerSlam, which takes place in Detroit in August.

However, as you can read more about by clicking here, there are rumours that WWE might instead have Lesnar share the ring with Gunther for a dream match at the big show this summer.

