Highlights After a short match on Raw this week, Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus will wrestle on the August 14 episode of Raw

The match was originally set to take place at SummerSlam this weekend, but Triple H changed his plans

Rhea Ripley's proposed match with Raquel Rodriguez may also be called off too, taking place after SummerSlam in Detroit.

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus have taken each other through hell since the Hall of Famer's shocking attack on the Man.

Both women collided in a singles battle at WWE Night of Champions but the numbers game proved to be an advantage for Stratus after Zoey Stark made her presence felt.

After weeks of confrontations and attacks, it was expected that both women would collide at SummerSlam to finally end their rivalry. However, the match has seemingly been pulled from the SummerSlam card.

Latest news on Becky Lynch & Trish Stratus

Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark in a singles match on Raw last week to get a future match against Trish Stratus. The Man made an appearance on the recent episode of Monday Night Raw and called the Hall of Famer out for a match immediately.

However, Stratus denied the challenge forcing Adam Pearce to make a decision.

Pearce then announced their match immediately. Before the match could start, Stark attacked Lynch and the match was canceled.

The WWE official then announced a match between both women for the August 14th episode of Monday Night Raw which will be hosted in the Hall of Famer's home country.

Image Credits: WWE

However, things weren't expected to go this way initially. Before the 'Battle of Generations' was announced for Raw, the WWE Universe expected both women to lock horns at SummerSlam, and Fightful reports Triple H originally had that as his plan.

With the recent announcement from Adam Pearce, it can be assumed that their match has been pulled from the SummerSlam card.

Has Triple H cancelled any other SummerSlam m,atches?

The Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has been a force of dominance on Monday Night Raw.

After her recent attacks on Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, the champion has registered her name as bully among the Raw Women's division.

A couple of weeks ago, Ripley attacked Rodriguez in a backstage segment.

Image Credits: WWE

This was followed by Liv Morgan getting into the picture. However, things went wild for the former SmackDown Women's Champion after Ripley attacked her on the knee.

Later, a report revealed that Morgan has suffered a legitimate injury and the attack was used to write her off WWE TV.

Last week on SmackDown, Rodriguez came out to avenge Morgan's injury. The same happened this week on the former Tag Team Champion made an appearance, but Ripley's attack on her led to an injury for Rodriguez.

Image Copyright: WWE

Adam Pearce then announced that the latter would get a match against the champion but only after she is medically cleared.

With SummerSlam just days away, it doesn't seem like the Rodriguez would get an opportunity against Ripley at the premium live event. For this to be possible, WWE would be forced to announce the challenger as medically cleared on Friday Night SmackDown leading into a match between both women for SummerSlam 2023.

However, it is possible that WWE has pulled off the Women's World Championship match from the SummerSlam card and a future Raw event would be showcased for it. If both these matches are pulled off, SummerSlam will host only two women's division matches as of now.

Image Credits: WWE

First being the triple threat match between Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair for the Women's Championship.

The second one being the MMA Rules Fight between two former friends, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. It would be interesting to see how things play out in all the matches this Saturday, at SummerSlam.