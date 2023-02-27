Triple H has changed plans for a 'major' WrestleMania 39 match 'in the last week', per reports

Triple H has made more changes to the WWE WrestleMania 39 card 'over the last week', it is now being claimed.

Unlike under Triple H, WWE's plans since Triple H became Chief Content Officer in July are said to have been mapped out quite far in advance.

However, despite 'The Game' coming to power and thinking more long-term, plans within WWE still sometimes unexpectedly change.

What plans for WrestleMania 39 has Triple H changed?

Last week on Raw, Omos challenged Brock Lesnar to a match at WrestleMania, but fans thought the challenge would end up being a swerve, with Lesnar facing Bobby Lashley instead.

However, that doesn't appear to be the case, with the Wrestling Observer reporting that, as of right now, Omos is legitimately set to face Lesnar at the big show in April.

That's now been confirmed, again by the Wrestling Observer, which reports that Triple H's plans changed 'over the last week', with Lesnar v Omos now being his focus, via WrestleTalk.

Most of this WrestleMania card was planned out further in advance than usual, which is Paul Levesque’s credit. But this was a change… I do know there were changes to the card in the last week or two.

As of now, there's no word on why Lesnar v Omos is happening at WrestleMania, or what Brock's original plans were, but GiveMeSport will keep you updated with any further information on that front.

Read More: WWE: Scrapped plans for huge WrestleMania 39 main event revealed

Brock Lesnar

Who will Bobby Lashley face at WrestleMania 39?

As noted, the feeling amongst fans coming out of Elimination Chamber on February 18 was that Brock and Bobby would end up sharing the ring at WrestleMania 39 for their fourth singles match.

However, that isn't going to happen, with Lesnar now busy with Omos, so where does that leave Lashley?

Well, it seems like the former WWE Champion is set to share the ring with Bray Wyatt at the biggest show of the year, with the pair set to go one-on-one on either April 1 or 2.

Fans shouldn't have to wait too long to see confirmation of Brock v Omos though, with the match potentially being made official when the pair go face-to-face on Raw tonight.

GiveMeSport will, of course, keep you updated with all the latest information surrounding WWE's plans for Omos, Lesnar, Lashley and Wyatt as we head into WrestleMania 39.

Read More: WWE talent 'unhappy' with Triple H's plans for WrestleMania 39

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.