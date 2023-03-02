More details have emerged on Brock Lesnar turning down a WrestleMania match with a major WWE star

Triple H was forced to change several plans he had for WWE in 2023 after Brock Lesnar rejected a match with Bray Wyatt.

Last night, Fightful reported that Brock was offered the chance to work with Bray at WrestleMania 39, but turned it down.

And now, following on from that, a new report has explained that several plans had to change once Lesnar said no to working with Wyatt.

What WWE plans did Brock Lesnar turn down?

As noted, it emerged yesterday that Lesnar rejected a match with Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39, which is why he'll now be facing Omos and Bray will be facing Bobby Lashley.

At the time of writing, there's no word on why Brock said no to working with Bray, but many fans feel it's linked to the fact that no one really comes off better after having worked with Wyatt.

Wyatt actually wasn't even WWE's first option for Lesnar, with Triple H coming up with three other suggestions for Lesnar before pitching Bray, which you can read about by clicking here.

Regardless of the reasons Brock said no, we now know that he won't be sharing the ring with Bray at WrestleMania, with Omos v Lesnar now being the plan for the biggest show of 2023.

What plans changed after Brock Lesnar said no to Bray Wyatt match?

Following on from the aforementioned report about Lesnar turning down a match with Bray, it emerged that Triple H was subsequently forcing into changing several of his plans for WWE in 2023.

The first of which was obviously to find Brock and Bray new opponents at WrestleMania 39, with Lesnar now facing Omos, and Wyatt being set to share the ring with Lashley.

Speaking of Lashley, the Wrestling Observer reports that the original plan for Elimination Chamber had him losing to Lesnar, but that changed once Brock said no to facing Wyatt, via WrestleTalk.

Originally what was going to happen was Brock was beating Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber, and that was going to lead to Brock against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania, and that’s why Bray Wyatt did that interview, but after they did that, they had to change the finish.

Many fans felt as if the finish to Lesnar v Lashley III at Elimination Chamber didn't work, with Brock getting DQ'ed, so the fact that it has now emerged that it wasn't Triple H's original plan definitely makes sense.

