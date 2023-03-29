Triple H remains confident of signing Jay White, but WWE may lose out on the signature of Kota Ibushi.

WWE has long been interested in the two former New Japa stars, both of whom recently became free agents.

However, the GIVEMESPORT has learned that WWE is unlikely to secure the signatures of both men.

Is WWE signing Jay White?

Reports have stated that WWE has long been interested in securing the signatures of both White and Ibushi.

In fact, GIVEMESPORT even reported the WWE’s creative team has been tasked with coming up with ideas for White, should he debut in the company.

However, speaking exclusively with GIVEMESPORT, WrestleVotes has explained that Triple H remains confident of signing White. The feeling is the longer he doesn’t appear for AEW, the more likely he is the sign for WWE.

I heard recently from a source that the longer that Jay White doesn't show up in Jacksonville, the more confident WWE is.

As you can above, the feeling is also that White has made up his mind already, with his decision to be made clear quite soon. READ MORE: Logan Paul leaving WWE?: YouTube megastar reveals bombshell contract update

Is WWE going to sign Kota Ibushi?

The same optimism is not felt for Kota Ibushi, with it now being unlikely that he signs for WWE.

WrestleVotes also tells GIVEMESPORT that the feeling is that Ibushi does not want to sign a full-time contract, whether that be with WWE or AEW.

So, unfortunately for WWE, the chances of Triple H adding Ibushi to his roster are quite thin.

The chances are WWE will be welcoming in White, but not Ibushi, although there is always a chance that Jay could end up deciding to go with AEW.

At the time of writing, there’s no word on when White could end up debuting for WWE, should he decide to sign, but the Raw after WrestleMania, which takes place next week, would be the perfect place to introduce him.

However, there's always a chance that the deal to sign White might not be complete by then, so things may take slightly for him to debut on TV.

