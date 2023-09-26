Highlights Jade Cargill has officially signed with WWE and will be reporting to the Performance Center soon, as first reported by ESPN

WWE confirmed the news with a press release today, an unusual move for the company, showing just how highly they view the signing of the ex-AEW star

Triple H has commented on the news too, adding that he expects Jade to "dominate" WWE and "change the game" now that she's signed with the company

The WWE Universe has been excited for weeks with rumours of the longest reigning TBS Champion, Jade Cargill, making her way to WWE.

And now fans have an update on Cargill's status ahead of a potential move to AEW's competitor.

WWE and Triple H have confirmed today ESPN's report which claims that Cargill has officially signed and will be reporting to the Performance Center imminently.

Has Jade Cargill joined WWE?

For weeks, it has been rumoured that Jade Cargill’s match against Kris Statlander at AEW Rampage this month was her last match with the Tony Khan-led company. It was reported that the longest-reigning TBS Champion was leaving the promotion to join WWE.

The signing is set to be a big one for WWE, with rumours prior to the official announcement of her arrival stating that Jade will be heading straight to Raw or SmackDown, rather than spending some time in NXT, as most new signings do.

Today, ESPN reported that Cargill had signed a multi-year deal with WWE, and would be reporting to the company's Performance Center in Orlando today.

What has Triple H said about the signing of Jade Cargill?

The update from ESPn was later confirmed by WWE, with the company's official update stating that the former AEW star would start training in the Performance Center today.

Triple H, taking to X (formerly Twitter), also commented on the news, stating that he expects the "dominant" Cargill to "change the game" now that she's officially part of the WWE roster.

A dominant athlete who’s here to change the game… Join me in welcoming the newest WWE Superstar, Jade Cargill, to the WWE Universe.

Name Jade Cargill Date of Birth June 3, 1992 (age 31) Trained By AR Fox, Dustin Rhodes, Heath Slater, Q. T. Marshall, Sonjay Dutt & Bryan Danielson Debut March 3, 2021 Titles Won 1x TBS Championship

With a new signing, a lot of excitement has been seen among the WWE Universe on social media. Being an incredible talent, Cargill could be one of the top women’s stars in the company in the next few months.

With rumours suggesting that Cargill will join the main roster soon, a lot of exciting storylines could be added into the mix for the 31-year-old. If Cargill makes her WWE debut on SmackDown, a lot of interesting feuds could be added into the mix.

RELATED: WWE: New report reveals Triple H's likely plans for The Rock at WrestleMania XLTriple H could plan a Bianca Belair return along with Cargill’s debut to form a dynamic tag team involving both women. This could eventually lead into a massive betrayal to add a singles match between both men at a stage like WrestleMania.

However, if the former AEW star is brought into the red brand, WWE could bring her as the force who can stop Nia Jax. This could eventually portray her as the saviour of the women’s division before heading into the Women’s Title picture.

What are Triple H's plans for Jade Cargill?

Cargill could be the perfect woman to add to Bobby Lashley’s new faction, dubbed as Hurt Business 2.0 by the WWE Universe.

Currently, involving Lashley along with the Street Profits, the faction has been a dominating force on the blue brand with a lot of potential rivalries knocking on the door.

Adding Cargill into the mix could be a massive boost to their storyline. The faction could eventually replace the Judgment Day and the Bloodline from the top with some interesting feuds in the next few months.

This could add in a massive faction vs faction match at WrestleMania XL, potentially against a fired-up OC, led by AJ Styles. This could be an interesting storyline to add into the mix ahead of the Road to WrestleMania. A potential feud with the Judgment Day at a stage like Royal Rumble could enhance the faction as one of the biggest factions in the industry.

