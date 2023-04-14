Triple H has confirmed Roman Reigns' next match for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Roman Reigns, unless something major changes, is expected to miss Backlash in Puerto Rico on May 6.

However, Roman will be in action just three weeks later, with reports stating he'll be at WWE Night of Champions on May 27.

When is Roman Reigns' next title match?

Roman was last in action at WrestleMania 39, successfully defending his title in the show's main event against Cody Rhodes.

The result came as a surprise to fans, many of whom were expecting Triple H to have Cody to be the man to finally end Roman's near-1000-day title reign.

Speaking of that 1000-day milestone, that'll be the next time Roman defends his title, as Ringside News is reporting that Night of Champions on May 27 will see Reigns' next title match.

A tenured member of the creative team confirmed to us that Roman Reigns will be working the Night of Champions show in Saudi Arabia. Roman Reigns is not working the Backlash show in Puerto Rico on May 6th. He will wait until May 27th to wrestle in Jeddah at Night of Champions instead.

At the time of writing, there's no word on who Roman is going to be facing when he's next in action, but the popular theory is WWE could book a rematch between him and Cody.

Cody and Brock Lesnar are set to main event Backlash on May 6 in his absence, but fans will be delighted to hear that Roman will be in action later on that month.

What are WWE's plans for Roman Reigns?

As noted, WWE could look to book a rematch between Roman and Cody at some stage in 2023, potentially even at Night of Champions next month.

However, others think that Brock and Cody's feud is going extend beyond Backlash, with a rematch between the two main eventers potentially also being on the card for Night of Champions.

Should that be the case, then there's no word on who Roman could end up facing, but a match against Matt Riddle, considering the ex-UFC star's ongoing issues with The Bloodline, would make a lot of sense.

Two people who won't be at Night of Champions and are expected to miss out on the show are Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, with the show taking place in Saudi Arabia, which you can read more about by clicking here.

