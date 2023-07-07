Logan Paul laid it all on the line at Money in the Bank 2023, impressing WWE fans with his performances once again.

After a fantastic performance at the event, SummerSlam 2023 seems to be the next stop the social media star graces the WWE ring.

Triple H has already made plans for Paul at the big show in August, with Logan reportedly set to face Ricochet at the premium live event.

Latest News on Logan Paul

Logan Paul stunned the WWE Universe with his amazing performance at Money in the Bank 2023. With the scary bumps he took during the ladder match, WWE has high hopes from Paul at SummerSlam 2023.

During the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, Paul, along with Ricochet, crashed into a setup of two tables.

Though the fall was botched by Paul, it turned out to be a very scary bump. WWE had initially planned to make the scary bump as a ‘viral moment’.

Image Credits: WWE

With plans to build a feud between Logan Paul and Ricochet at SummerSlam. WWE made a backstage brawl video between the two to use as a foundation to begin the storyline.

Ricochet has called Paul out for a segment on Raw next week. With the face to face interaction confirmed, it seems like WWE is heading towards a massive match between both men. As per a report from Ringside News, Triple H has internally 'confirmed that Logan will face Ricochet in one-on-one action at the “Biggest Party of the Summer”.

What matches are planned for SummerSlam 2023?

Apart from Logan Paul facing Ricochet, WWE has some massive plans for SummerSlam 2023.

Though any matches have not been confirmed for the event yet, the storylines heading into the Premium Live Event are very exciting. With the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins involved in an interesting storyline with the Judgment Day, a possible match with Finn Balor might be seen at the premium live event.

Roman Reigns was pinned by Jey Uso in a massive tag team match at Money in the Bank. With SummerSlam approaching, a singles rematch might be seen between both stars.

With the United States Champion Austin Theory involved in a huge rivalry with Sheamus, Summerslam might involve both stars with the likes of LA Knight in a United States Championship showcase.

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus have gone a long way with their generational rivalry and Summerslam might be the stage where their feud is put to an end.

Image Source: WWE

The Undisputed Women’s Champion Asuka will possibly face Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in a triple threat match at the premium live event.

Drew McIntyre made a massive return at Money in the Bank. After confronting Gunther at the event, a match between both men, with Matt Riddle involved to some extent, might be seen at Summerslam 2023.

With some interesting storylines planned for Summerslam 2023, another banger premium live event can be expected from WWE. Summerslam is set to be hosted in Detroit, Michigan on August 5, 2023.

