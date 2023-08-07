Highlights Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler had an MMA Rules match at SummerSlam 2023, with the latter picking up the win

The match fell short of expectations, and according to reports, that may have been because of 'creative issues' between the pair and WWE

The two former UFC stars, per reports, had different ideas for the match than high-up members of WWE's creative team

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler squared off in an MMA Rules match at SummerSlam 2023, with Baszler defeating Rousey to get one of the biggest wins of her WWE career.

However, a new report has emerged indicating that the match didn’t live up to the expectations due to some creative issues.

It seems like Baszler and Rousey had different ideas for how they wanted the match to go than members of WWE's creative team.

Is Ronda Rousey leaving WWE?

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler’s match at Summerslam 2023 couldn’t live up to the hype.

The crowd in Ford Field Stadium seemed silent throughout the battle and videos showing that many among the audience at SummerSlam went backstage during the match have surfaced the internet.

After her loss at SummerSlam 2023, Ronda Rousey is reportedly set to take a long-break from WWE.

Reports from the Wrestling Observer suggest that the Baddest Woman on the Planet was set to take a break for a long time now and SummerSlam 2023 was the last event before she went for it.

Image Credits: WWE

However, with rumors of a long break, the WWE Universe is concerned if Rousey will ever appear in WWE again.

Undoubtedly, the fame Ronda Rousey earned during her UFC run has all gone in vain during her current WWE run.

This suggests that if Rousey will return for one last match before she retires, UFC might be the place she chooses to do so. However, if this is believed to be true, was her match against Shayna Baszler a perfect farewell for her.

What 'creative issues' happened at SummerSlam?

The WWE Universe didn’t like their MMA Rules match a lot, and there might be a reason for that...

As per a recent report from the Wrestling Observer, the reason Rousey vs Baszler underperformed was creative issues between both women and Triple H, WWE's Chief Content Officer.

Ronda and Shayna wasn’t the best match or anything like that. There were issues between creative and them as far as how it was gonna go. You don’t have knockdowns in an MMA fight and stop the fight and do ten counts or whatever, but you have some people stuck in one mentality of combat and others in another, and it kind of, I think that it kind of hurt it.

Image Credits: WWE

Latest news on Shayna Baszler

After a huge victory against Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler possesses the momentum to redefine herself on the main roster.

Back in 2019-20, Baszler was one of the most dangerous women in the WWE. However, with weeks passing, the Queen of Spades lost the intensity in her character.

After a victory at SummerSlam, Baszler may get back to the top of the division with a big rivalry. A feud with someone like Becky Lynch could be the perfect way to bring Baszler back to the top.

Image Credits: WWE

Though it might be early, a possible shot at Rhea Ripley’s Women’s Championship could also be a massive way to burst into the top.

This could also unfold a chapter between Ripley and Baszler after their intense rivalry for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Stay connected to GIVEMESPORT to get the latest updates on Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.