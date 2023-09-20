Highlights WWE is reportedly trying to bring Cristiano Ronaldo in for Crown Jewel in November 2023

The show takes place in Saudi Arabia and a deal could be helped by the fact that Ronaldo plays for Al Nassr and is an ambassador for the country

TKO is also looking to make headlines following the purchase of WWE and merger with UFC, which was made official last week

Triple H is reportedly looking to bring Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest footballers of all time, into WWE later on this year.

WWE have been working alongside the Saudi Arabian government to bring professional wrestling events to the Middle Eastern country for over five years now. Their first Premium Live Event there was the ‘Greatest Royal Rumble’ which took a feature attraction match and levelled it up in order to draw as many eyes on the show itself as possible.

And now reports have stated that the wrestling giant. is looking for Ronaldo, who nows plays for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, to make an appearance at Crown Jewel in November, WWE's next show in the country.

What happens at WWE's Saudi Arabia shows?

WWE's shows in Saudi Arabia were previously focused heavily on legends of the business and showpiece clashes during their opening few events together. There was a 2018 match in which John Cena beat Triple H, and also an infamous showdown between The Undertaker and Goldberg, memorable only due to how much things went wrong for the two men in their fifties who went out to perform in the Saudi heat.

Nowadays, WWE’s venture into the Middle East is much more story-driven and based around the current ongoings in the company. While the most recent show there, taking place on the 5th of November last year, had YouTuber-turned-wrestler Logan Paul battle Roman Reigns in the main event for the company’s Undisputed Universal Title, it also had the next chapters in many of Raw and SmackDown’s hot rivalries.

The last Crown Jewel also featured a title change when it came to the Women’s Tag Team Championships, a steel cage match, and even a bout between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. Ultimately, the lineup wouldn’t look out of place alongside any of WWE’s US-based Premium Live Events and isn’t so bizarre in terms of legend involvement as to stick out either.

Treating the Saudi shows like any other pay-per-view, while also integrating celebrities such as Paul, secures the viewership of the regular WWE audience who are looking for continuity with what they see on the weekly TV and piques the interest of outside eyes who will watch for mainstream names that they know.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo make his WWE debut?

So, to capitalise on the hype around Saudi Arabia and its involvement in sport. It’s been reported by Diario AS that higher-ups in WWE are actually attempting to have Ronaldo in attendance for their next show in the country, which takes place in November.

“The WWE is looking for Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo to be present at its next 'Crown Jewel' event.”

It’s not clear as to whether a deal will be struck that sees five-time Ballon D’Or winner be highlighted during WWE’s next trip to Saudi Arabia, but, given that he is currently an active player for Al-Nassr and an ambassador for the country, it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise to see CR7 used to promote the land he now calls home when the wrestling giant is next in town.

Of course, we’ve recently seen a myriad of top-level footballers and managers make the switch to the Saudi Arabian league over the course of this year’s summer transfer window. But, let’s not forget that Cristiano was the first marquee player to move to a Pro League team.

Name Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro Age 38 Clubs Played For Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus & Al Nassr Career Games 1184 Career Goals 851 Titles Won 1x Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira, 3x Premier League, 1x FA Cup, 2x League Cup, 1x Community Shield, 5x Champions League, 4x Club World Cup, 2x La Liga, 2x Copa del Rey, 2x Supercopa de Espana, 2x Super Club, 2x Serie A, 1x Coppa Italia, 2x Supercoppa Italiana, 1x Aran Club Champions Cup, 1x European Championship, 1x Nations League Individual Honours 5x Ballon d'Or, 1x FIFA World Player of the Year, 2x The Best FIFA Men's Player, 4x UEFA Men's Player of the Year, 4x European Golden Shoe, 1x Puskas Award, 2x Premier League Player of the Season, 1x La Liga Best Player & 2x Serie A Football of the Year,

As always, should more come out about WWE securing Cristiano Ronaldo for Crown Jewel, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.