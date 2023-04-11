Triple H had to deal with a "day from hell" when it came to booking last night's episode of WWE Raw.

Reports from various sources indicated that over 50% of the roster were not in Seattle for Raw last night, with the absences being down to "horrible" travel issues.

That meant that Triple H had to majorly rewrite the show, something that also took place with last week's post-WrestleMania 39 show.

What happened with WWE Raw last night?

Last week's Raw was rewritten at the last minute by Vince McMahon, who the Wrestling Observer noted was "back in charge" of the show for the first time since his retirement in July 2022.

Unfortunately for WWE, last night's show also underwent several changes from what had been originally planned, but these weren't down to Vince, but rather factors outside of anyone's control.

PWInsider reports that Triple H had to deal with a "travel day from hell", with half of the roster not at the venue of last night's episode just before it was due to start. via WrestleTalk.

There were some major rewrites to Raw, but not because of Vince McMahon. Numerous WWE sources have relayed that today has been an absolute travel day from hell for a huge portion of the Raw roster heading into Seattle, Washington. One source described it as half the roster.

The report describes the day as "stressful" for the creative team, who essentially had to write a three-hour show with only half of the roster available.

Read More: WWE: Logan Paul signs new deal & fans spotted hilarious gaff in Triple H photos

Why did so many wrestlers struggle to get to Raw last night?

The issue with Raw last night seems to have been a flight delayed from Orlando, where most of the roster lives, to Seattle, where Raw was taking place.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that a flight from Orlando to Seattle was delayed, which is why so many of the talent, like Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle, weren't at the show when it started.

In fact, the aforementioned Riddle and Zayn arrived at Raw while the show was already on the air, which is why they were able to appear only in the main event segment with Kevin Owens and The Bloodline.

The travel situation left Triple H with another headache after the Chief Content Officer had to deal with Vince making several changes to his proposed script for Raw last week, as covered.

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.