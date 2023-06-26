Triple H has already decided on the winner of the 2024 men's WWE Royal Rumble match, according to a new report.

Despite being over six months away, Triple H has long-term booking in mind and has already hand-picked the winner of the flagship match of the annual Premium Live Event.

As always, that superstar will go on to WrestleMania 40 to challenge for a World Championship, either the Undisputed Universal or World Heavyweight title.

Will Gunther win the 2024 Royal Rumble match?

It was recently "leaked" that the winner of the match was scheduled to be Intercontinental Champion Gunther, but it would appear that these rumours are in fact false, at least if the latest information is to be believed.

Right now, speculation is running rampant as to who will walk away victorious at the 2024 event which will, as always, play a huge role in confirming the card for WrestleMania.

A new report from Ringside News has stated that rumours of Gunther winning the Royal Rumble match are false, and that while the winner of the match has been 100% decided by Triple H, plans have not been revealed past a select few heads of the creative team. As it stands, only Vince McMahon, Triple H and a handful of others know who will be winning the 2024 Royal Rumble match.

The report, which comes from a tenured member of WWE Creative, stated that any news and leaks in regard to the winner of the match is purely speculation, as not even the creative team, other than the heads of the department, which include Bruce Prichard, Nick Khan and Kevin Dunn, currently have the information.

Who will win the 2024 Royal Rumble match?

As it stands, nothing is currently set in stone outside the heads of WWE creative in regard to the huge event, but a recent report from Bleacher Report has stated that Orlando, Florida is bidding to host the 37th annual Royal Rumble event, with the committee planning to bring the show to the outdoor Camping World Stadium on January 27th, 2024.

WWE is currently riding a huge wave of momentum and with next year's WrestleMania being the 40th anniversary, it can be assumed that Triple H, Vince McMahon and the rest of WWE creative have a lot of surprises up their sleeves as they attempt to make 2024 one of the biggest years in WWE history and as always, the road to WrestleMania begins at the Royal Rumble.

Image credits: WWE

