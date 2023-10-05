Highlights Triple H had plans for a main roster call-up for Ilja Dragunov, but those plans have been delayed after "a lot changed"

No Mercy delivered a great show, featuring an intense match between Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes, where the former won the NXT Championship

Ilja's title win wasn't always in the works though, with reports stating that Triple H originally wanted the 29-year-old to be brought to Raw or SmackDown earlier this year

Triple H has, according to reports, delayed the plans he had for Ilja Dragunov, the next NXT Champion, on WWE's main roster.

On September 30, NXT put on their latest Premium Live Event, No Mercy, which emanated from Bakersfield, and most would agree that the show over-delivered on expectations.

It opened with a stellar match between Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin, as the two men began the brawl before the bell had even rung. The show also featured Trick Williams winning his first championship in WWE, defeating Dominik Mysterio for the North American Championship, although the Judgment Day member has since reclaimed the gold in a rematch at this week's NXT TV taping.

What happened at NXT No Mercy?

However, it was the closing two title affairs which really stole the show in terms of match quality. No Mercy was main evented by an extreme rules bout as Becky Lynch successfully defended her Women’s Championship against Tiffany Stratton, but fans were also thrilled to see Ilja Dragunov finally reach the mountaintop.

The man known as ‘The Czar’ had been based in the developmental brand’s British counterpart NXT UK for four years, holding their world title for 319 days and only having to relinquish the gold when he suffered an injury in July 2022.

Most people recognised Ilja’s outstanding in-ring skill and outlandish intensity, so when he arrived in the main branch of NXT two months after leaving the British show, there were a lot of people touting him as a future star.

In a move that many felt was overdue, 'The Mad Dragon' finally got his hands on the NXT Championship last weekend, and is set to embark on his first reign with the gold. He is undoubtedly one of the best in-ring workers on the brand and will likely have a more than worthy run with the title.

Though, despite having recently been crowned the developmental brand's champion, many will be of the opinion that he is tailor-made for the main roster. As good as Ilja has been on NXT, he has previously had incredible matches with GUNTHER, one of which was rated five and a quarter stars by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, and is seen as a strong contender in some fans’ eyes to dethrone the Intercontinental Champion.

Real Name Ilja Rukober Ring Name Ilja Dragunov Date of Birth October 10, 1993 (age 29) Height 5ft 10" Weight 210lbs Trained By Axel Tischer & Rick Baxxter Debut April 21, 2010 Titles Won 1x NXT UK Champion & 1x NXT Champion

What plans did Triple H have for Ilja Dragunov?

We now know that Dragunov was actually pencilled in for a main roster call-up earlier this year, as per reliable Twitter insider BWE, but it’s said that a lot was changed and his arrival on the top WWE brands is unlikely to take place in the near future, as Triple H has been forced into delaying his plans.

Ilja Dragunov was slated for a callup earlier in the year. A lot changed. Doubt we see it anytime soon.

RELATED: WWE Raw: Fans spot subtle tease for CM Punk return While it’s no bad thing that Dragunov will be sticking around on Tuesday nights, he’d surely be a welcome edition on either Raw or SmackDown should they eventually choose to move him there, particularly given his history for Gunther, who is now one of the best things about WWE TV.

For what it’s worth, it appears that Baron Corbin will be first in line to challenge the new NXT Champion, citing his previous victory over Ilja as justification for his intention to challenge for the gold.

As always, should more come out about Ilja Dragunov and a potential main roster call-up, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.