Highlights WWE has announced that Royal Rumble 2024 will take place in Tropicana Field on January 27, 2024, leading up to WrestleMania XL in April.

Triple H has reportedly already chosen the winner of the men's Royal Rumble match, although the identity of the winner has not been revealed just yet.

Names such as Gunther and LA Knight, as well as Cody Rhodes, are deemed to be the front-runners at this stage, but a lot can change between now and January.

Yesterday, WWE announced that Royal Rumble 2024 will take place in the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on January 27, 2024.

The show is expected to be the first WWE pay-per-view event of 2024, and also the first stop on the road to WrestleMania XL, which takes place in April of next year.

With the massive announcement, a new report has given a massive update on what Triple H has planned for the premium live event, and as per the report, he's already locked in the winner for the men's match. READ MORE: Every WWE release since 2020 - Where are they now?

Who will win the Royal Rumble match?

WWE has started making big plans for Royal Rumble 2024, as just yesterday, it was announced that the PLE will be hosted on January 27 in the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

With the announcement, the WWE Universe's excitement has gone beyond expectations, with many eagerly anticipating one of the most exciting pay-per-views every year.

With 2024 just a few months away, it seems like WWE has started shaping things up for Royal Rumble. One of the biggest matches at the event that would eventually shape things up for WrestleMania XL as well is the 30-Men and Women Royal Rumble match.

Image Credits: WWE

As per earlier reports, the winner of the Men's Royal Rumble match would seemingly face the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania XL. This hints that the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship would be defended against the winner of the Elimination Chamber match next year.

With things unfolding slowly, the question is, who would win the Men's Royal Rumble match next year. As per the reports that surfaced earlier, it was believed that LA Knight is at least in the running. After his loss in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, the speculation of Knight winning the Rumble match increased.

Real Name Shaun Ricker Age 40 Height 6ft 1" Weight 240lbs Place of Birth Hagerstown, Maryland Debut 2003 Accolades 1x Million Dollar Championship

Though it is unknown if 'the megastar' will win the Royal Rumble match, as per a new report from Ringside News, WWE has already decided the winner of the big match. The report states that the winner of the Men's Royal Rumble match was decided by Triple H a long time ago. In addition to that, the decision is still intact, and no changes have been planned yet.

However, the report hasn't updated on who could possibly win the career-changing match. With the current storylines, Gunther seems to be the top contender to win the men's Royal Rumble match next year too. Not only that, but the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of all-time winning the World Championship at WrestleMania XL won't be surprising as well.

Image Copyright: WWE

Who could win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match?

The Women's wrestling industry has taken a major hit in the past few months. Though some massive storylines have been added into the mix, not all of them have paid out to the expectations. With the Road to WrestleMania approaching, WWE is expected to make some big decisions for the women's division.

Image Credits: WWE

The WWE Universe expect to feature massive matches like Rhea Ripley vs Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs Bianca Belair at the Grandest Stage of them all. With some massive matches expected, the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match might feature the likes of Bianca Belair or Charlotte Flair as the winner.

If Liv Morgan returns by the premium live event, a massive win for her might be planned for the career-changing match as well. It will be interesting to see how things play out in the next few months. Stay connected with GIVEMESPORT to get the latest updates on Royal Rumble 2024.