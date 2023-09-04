Highlights John Cena returned to WWE on SmackDown last week, also serving as the host of Payback the following night

Cena is back in WWE for several weeks, and if reports are to be believed, will be wrestling several matches during his last run, including in India this week

Reports have also stated that Triple H is discussing booking a match between Cena and Cody Rhodes, two of WWE's biggest stars, over the next few weeks

Cody Rhodes shocked the world when he announced Jey Uso as the newest member of Monday Night Raw at WWE Payback 2023.

As well as Jey's return, John Cena’s comeback to Friday Night SmackDown, which took place last week, has millions around the world talking.

Though both Rhodes and John Cena are on different brands right now, a report states that a match between them is being considered by WWE CCO Triple H.

Will Cody Rhodes face John Cena?

Cena’s return has fans thinking about who the 16-time World Champion he could feud with now that he's back in WWE. Since the franchise player is set to be a part of TV for the next couple of months, fans are expecting to see John in a big rivalry.

Cena is the biggest face on SmackDown right now, while on the other brand, Monday Night Raw, the 'inspiring' Cody Rhodes is one of the top stars, and the pair could cross paths before too long.

Cody didn't wrestle at Payback, and instead, a special edition of Grayson Waller featured Rhodes as the guest who announced Jey Uso as the newest member of the Monday Night Raw roster.

Though Rhodes doesn’t seem to be available for a rivalry with Cena, given that Cody is on Raw and Cena is on SmackDwn, WWE has apparently discussed the possibility of the two top stars sharing the ring.

As per a recent report from reliable Twitter source, WRKD Wrestling, Triple H has 'discussed' having a match between Cody and Cena during the latter’s return stint, which is already underway.READ MORE: Every WWE release since 2020 - Where are they now? With Cena being in WWE for the next couple of weeks, a match between both men is arguably one of the biggest Triple H could book for either man right now.

Other than having a match with Cody, Cena has a lot of options on the blue brand that Triple H could choose from, with the likes likes of LA Knight and Grayson Waller being potential opponents for 'Big Match John'.

Triple H could take the opportunity to have Knight or Waller elevated up the card with a match against one of WWE's all-time greats, while Bobby Lashley, who has been out of action for quite some time now, could make headlines with a massive rivalry against Cena on SmackDown.

Latest news on Cody Rhodes

Out of the blue, Cody Rhodes shocked the world when he welcomed Jey Uso out at Payback 2023. However, while Jey super kicked Grayson Waller in the ring, Rhodes looked at him with pride.

With everything that went down at Payback, it can be assumed that Rhodes and Uso are on the same page for now, and won't be having a feud anytime soon.

A tag team between both men could be seen to help Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to even the odds against the Judgment Day, and with the history between Zayn and Jey, a storyline like this could be a blockbuster.

In addition to that, with Survivor Series approaching, a massive Men’s WarGames match could also be brought into the mix.

Owens, Zayn, Rhodes, and Jey could team up with the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to face the Judgment Day, JD McDonagh, and Shinsuke Nakamura for a WarGames match, for example.

This could eventually add a lot of push to Rhodes’ run before he is ready to face Roman Reigns once again for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, a match that is rumoured to be taking place at WrestleMania XL next year.READ MORE: CM Punk fired by AEW: 44-year-old already 'tried to rejoin WWE twice' Stay connected to GIVEMESPORT to get the latest updates on Cody Rhodes and John Cena.