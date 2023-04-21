Triple H isn't discussing a potential WWE return for Goldberg, a new report has claimed.

This comes after the WWE Hall of Famer claimed in a recent interview that "anything is possible" for his upcoming retirement.

Some speculated that he'll still wrestle for WWE, despite his contract expiring this year, but Triple H isn't thinking about it.

Is Goldberg coming back to WWE?

As noted, Goldberg left WWE when his contract expired in January 2023, but news only emerged about his free agency in March courtesy of a report from Fightful.

Triple H, WWE's Chief Content Officer, opted not to offer Goldberg a new deal with his previous one expired, clearly wanting to prioritise the pushes of younger stars.

Despite that, fans still speculated that the former Universal Champion might find himself working for WWE again soon, with a return always on the table.

However, putting that speculation to bed, Ringside News is reporting that WWE isn't considering a return for the 4x World Champion right now.

We reached out to confirm this story about Goldberg and WWE. A tenured member of the creative team informed us that, “there is no discussion about Goldberg at all.

The report goes on to acknowledge that while people within WWE acknowledge that some fans do want to see Goldberg back for one more match, the 56-year-old isn't being spoken about in creative meetings right now.

Is Goldberg joining AEW?

If Goldberg still wants to wrestle, which he has expressed a desire to do, and he isn't returning to WWE, what does the future hold for him?

Well, given that Tony Khan was interested in signing him back in 2019, some have speculated that the former WCW Heavyweight Champion might end up joining AEW.

To add credence to that speculation, Ringside News is also reporting that WWE is 'well aware' that Goldberg might join the competition, which you can read about by clicking here.

However, with Vince McMahon now officially back in WWE, confirming after the Endeavor sale that he's also back in the creative team, a return for Goldberg to the wrestling giant shouldn't be totally ruled out.

One thing that is certain is that Goldberg isn't done wrestling, with the wrestling legend revealing in interviews this week that he very much doesn't see his career as being over.

