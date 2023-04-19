Triple H is not discussing the return of Aliyah to WWE TV, a new report has claimed.

Aliyah enjoyed her best spell in WWE under Triple H, becoming Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Raquel Rodriguez in August 2022.

But now she's been missing from TV for six months, and Triple H isn't even thinking about brining her back anytime soon, if reports are to be believed.

Is Aliyah returning to WWE TV?

As noted, Aliyah enjoyed her most successful spell in WWE under Triple H last her, with 'The Game' giving her a run as Women's Tag Champion alongside Raquel.

However, she was taken off TV the following month with an injury, and fast-forward six months, she still hasn't been brought back to TV by WWE's Chief Content Officer.

The news goes from bad to worse for Aliyah though, as Ringside News is reporting that Triple H has no intention of bringing her back anytime soon, and her return is not being discussed.

Aliyah’s name is not discussed in WWE creative meetings at all. At this time, nobody knows what her status is, but she’s not being used.

The report notes that Aliyah earned a lot of love from WWE fans during her time on Breaking Ground in 2015, with her long journey to the main roster leading to a lot of fans having a great deal of sympathy for her.

The big sign for Aliyah will be whether or not she's involved in the WWE Draft in any capacity, which kicks off on Friday Night SmackDown next week (April 28), and concludes on the following week's episode of Monday Night Raw (May 1).

