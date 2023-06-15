WWE is reported to be planning on adding two NXT title matches to the card for SummerSlam. This news follows the announcement that WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, will be putting his World Heavyweight Champoionship on the line against Bron Breakker at NXT Gold Rush.

WWE seem to be putting an increased focus on NXT heading into the biggest party of the summer as they attempt to push the up-and-coming stars of the brand to the next level, with Bron Breakker and Ilja Dragunov leading the pack of developmental stars expected to make the jump to Raw or Smackdown sooner rather than later.

It should be noted that NXT's TV deal is due to expire in September of this year, so bringing in stars from the main roster and having NXT titles on the line at SummerSlam could be a publicity move to bring eyes to the product as they attempt to negotiate a new deal, as well as an opportunity to attempt to groom future stars for the main roster.

Seth Rollins returns to NXT

"The Architect" has returned to Tuesday Nights to continue his impressive story in NXT. Seth Rollins, who received his first big break on the brand in 2012, was the first ever NXT champion, a title which he claimed during the Gold Rush Tournament himself.

Rollins has enjoyed massive success in the WWE since his time in NXT and is arguably one of the faces of the company. He is currently the holder of the newly introduced World Heavyweight Championship, which in itself is a nod to the classic "Big Gold Belt" that was famously, for years, WCW's flagship title before the WWE reintroduced it in their own company in the early 2000s. Interestingly, Breakker's famous uncle, "Big Poppa Pump" Scott Steiner held the world heavyweight championship during his time in WCW.

NXT has already put a lot of stock in Bron Breakker, who himself is a 2-time former NXT Champion, and he looks poised to be making the jump to the main roster very soon as he sets his sights on not only one of WWE's biggest names in Seth Rollins, but also on world championship glory.

Rollins returned to NXT via a video package to accept the challenge of Bron Breakker, who called him out to put his title on the line. Rollins Vs. Breakker is a huge crossover match that Tommy Dreamer (Via Busted Open Radio, Wrestling Inc) has described as "one the biggest matches in NXT history"

Image Source: WWE

Seth Rollins isn't the only main roster superstar to make the jump back to the NXT Brand

For the past few weeks on NXT, wrestling fans have seen a new flame ignited under former NXT star, Baron Corbin. Corbin, who has been floating around the midcard on the main roster for a while with various, often comedic storylines, has returned to his roots in NXT, and he has his sights set on current NXT champion, Carmelo Hayes.

On this week's NXT, Ilja Dragunov confronted Corbin about his own pursuit for the NXT championship, and the stage was set for the two to have a number one contenders match. Colliding in the main event of the show, Corbin emerged victorious but was attacked by Carmelo Hayes who made it clear he was ready for his upcoming match with Corbin.

Hayes will put his title on the line against the fired up Corbin on the June 27th edition of NXT, week 2 of Gold Rush.

Image credits: WWE / NXT

Which NXT titles could be on the line at SummerSlam?

Discussions are reportedly (from BWE via Ringside News) still in place to decide which NXT championships will be on the line at SummerSlam, but the most likely candidates right now are the NXT world championship, held by Carmelo Hayes, and the NXT women's championship, held by Tiffany Stratton.

Stratton is set to defend her newly won title against number one contender, Thea Hall, at week 2 of Gold Rush on June 27th, but given the WWE currently pushing main roster stars over in the development brand, it wouldn't come as a surprise to see a female star from the main roster to hit the brand and start a storyline with Stratton sooner rather than later.

WWE SummerSlam is always one of WWE's biggest shows of the year, and for NXT to be considered to be a part of the show is a big deal for the development brand. The 36th annual event is scheduled to take place on August 5th, 2023 from Fort Field in Detroit, Michigan.

GMS will keep you updated on any breaking news regarding the NXT and SummerSlam situation as we get it.