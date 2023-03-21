Triple H isn't a fan of the WWE Universal Championship and has considered retiring the title, it has now been claimed.

This comes after GiveMeSport exclusively reported last week that Triple H wants two World titles in WWE by the Summer of 2023.

Vince introduced the Universal Championship as one of WWE's top titles back in 2016, but 'The Game' has considered scrapping it altogether.

Which WWE titles does Triple H want to scrap?

At WrestleMania 38, Roman Reigns merged the WWE and Universal titles into the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, a Vince decision that has been heavily criticised by fans.

Triple H isn't a fan either, with GiveMeSport reporting that WWE's Chief Content Officer wants to separate the titles by SummerSlam, which you can read more about by clicking here.

More than that, Fight Fans is reporting that Triple H isn't a fan of the Universal Champion, and beyond just separating the titles, has considered retiring it all together.

Triple H is not a fan at all of the Universal title, and at one point, he was looking to drop it. “HHH suggested retiring the [Universal] title; he really doesn’t like the title” was the exact wording we received on his thoughts.

There's no word on what that would mean for WWE's main event scene, but perhaps Triple H wants to go with the WWE Championship, and then another World title to go alongside that, perhaps bringing back the World Heavyweight Championship.

It's worth noting that the report doesn't state that Triple H is definitely going to retire the Universal Championship, just that he's not a fan of the title, and scrapping it is an idea he's considered.

What are Triple H's plans for WWE?

The future of the World title scene in WWE will largely be decided by what Triple H decides as the finish to the main event of WrestleMania 39 next weekend.

Cody Rhodes is set to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the major event on April 2, with many expecting the former AEW star to dethrone 'The Tribal Chief'.

Should he win, the feeling is Cody could vacate one of the World titles, allowing WWE to have two top champions again, one on each brand, as we head out of WrestleMania season.

