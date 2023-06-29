The Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match is stacked with seven top WWE stars battling to get an opportunity to change their careers, with Logan Paul on that list.

With Money in the Bank just days away, Triple H reportedly doesn’t want the social media sensation to win the ladder match this year.

This comes after reports that WWE's creative teams had held 'internal talks' about the 28-year-old being the man to win the briefcase this weekend.

Will Logan Paul win WWE Money in the Bank?

After his loss against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39, Logan Paul missed WWE TV time for months.

However, on his return to WWE Raw a couple of weeks ago, Paul announced himself as the seventh participant in the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match this year.

With his announcement, Logan Paul shook the WWE Universe. Assumptions of Logan Paul winning the Money in the Bank ladder match this year were also made given that Paul is the biggest star in the match.

Additionally, there were also rumors that Paul was set to win the match. However, as per latest reports from BWE, Triple H is not very fascinated with the idea of Paul winning the career-altering match.

The report also adds that even though Logan Paul might not win the match, he might engage in a feud with the front-runner to win the ladder match, LA Knight, following Money in the Bank. This could eventually lead into both men facing each other at SummerSlam 2023.

Image Credits: WWE

Who will win the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match?

With Triple H not very interested in the idea of Logan Paul winning the ladder match, the WWE Universe might have to wait to witness a big win for the social media sensation. However, when it comes to the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, there are a lot of big stars involved in the match.

The front-runners for the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match this year seems to be LA Knight and Damian Priest.

Rumors of LA Knight winning the match for months are still considered to be true and the WWE Universe expects to see the briefcase in the 40-year-old’s hands by the end of the premium live event.

However, Damian Priest could also be the one to win the ladder match this year. With the massive momentum Priest has with him, it won’t be a shocker if the Judgment Day member reigns supreme. Money in the Bank is set to take place this Saturday in London, England.

Keep yourself connected with GIVEMESPORT to get the latest news related to Money in the Bank.