A popular former WWE Superstar who is currently wrestling for All Elite Wrestling has revealed that Triple H has left the door open for her to return to the company in the future.

Paige, who currently wrestles under the name of 'Saraya' for the Tony Khan-led company, was one of WWE's biggest women's wrestlers throughout the 2010s until a neck injury cut her career short.

The tragic industry forced Paige to retire from active in-ring competition in 2018, but she remained with the company in a non-wrestling capacity until her release in July 2022, joining AEW just three two months later.

Saraya announced that she had been medically cleared to return to the ring and became an active in-ring competitor for the first time in five years following a brilliant feud with Britt Baker, which culminated in the match taking place at Full Gear in November 2022.

She is currently a member of the popular faction, 'The Outcasts', alongside fellow WWE alumnus Toni Storm and Ruby Soho.

Paige's release from the WWE came as a shock, as she had been working in a non-wrestling capacity since her in-ring career came to an end and was a popular ambassador for the women's division.

She was even taken aback when her contract wasn't renewed, but didn't let it hold her back. She also stated that when Triple H assumed power over the WWE, he called Paige, as he initially wasn't aware that she had been released.

Paige recently revealed in an interview with Inside The Ropes that the WWE's Head of Creative Triple H, has been vocal about expressing his opinion about Paige's departure from the WWE, and has said that the door is open for her should she ever choose to return to the company in the future.

“Then a month down the line,Vince and Johnny took a little hiatus and then Triple H came in and kind of took over, and he had no idea that they didn’t renew my contract, he had no idea. He just called me and was just like, ‘So what was the deal? Did you just want to leave?’ And I was just like, ‘Well, it wasn’t that, it was just I wasn’t of use, I guess anymore, and that was on their side.’ I had that conversation with Hunter, and he was really, really great. And he was like, you know, if you want to come back the doors open, you know, and it’s, he was really, really gracious and kind, and he always has been."

Paige was a very important superstar during the Women's Revolution era in the WWE. She comes from a wrestling family and has been active in the sport since she was a teenage.

Today, Paige is still only 30-years-old and now that she is medically cleared to wrestle again, it certainly poses a question whether the WWE would re-hire her and let her compete in the ring again.

She would certainly add a lot of star power to the division and, given that Triple H is a big fan of hers, there is a good chance that the company would give her a big push.

While the tenure of The Outcasts as a team together in AEW so far has been quite rocky, by all accounts, Paige is enjoying her time over in the Tony Khan led company, and it is believed that she had signed a multi-year deal back in 2022.

If this is the case, it looks like she won't be returning to the WWE any time soon, but as always, things can change in the drop of a hat in the world of professional wrestling.

