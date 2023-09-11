Highlights Finn Balor, a respected WWE Superstar, seemed willing to work wth CM Punk

The controversial wrestler has burned bridges with WWE in the past, but many feel as if Punk could return now that he's a free agent

Despite Finn's comments, there's no word on whether or not Punk will be making the jump to WWE anytime soon

WWE Superstar Finn Balor has stated in a new interview that he would be interested in wrestling the highly controversial CM Punk.

Punk, who was released from AEW in early September following widely publicised backstage drama, is currently the hottest free agent on the planet with calls echoing from the WWE Universe to bring "The Best in the World" back to the WWE.

Now, it looks like if Triple H did decide to bring CM Punk back to the WWE, there is at least one major feud waiting for him, and it'd feature Balor.

Which WWE stars want to wrestle CM Punk?

Finn Balor is generally well-liked and respected backstage in the WWE and is believed to have plenty of friends and allys backstage.

The 42-year-old superstar is arguably one of the best all-round wrestlers in wrestling today and has secured a top place on the roster, being frequently featured in storylines for top championships as a result of being a favourite of Triple H, WWE's CCO.

The same cannot be said for CM Punk, who appears to have burnt many bridges in WWE since he pubically walked out back in 2014.

That being said, wrestling is a business, and while it may look unlikely that Punk will ever walk the aisle to a WWE ring again, money talks, and if the company sees big money potential in the 44-year-old, there is always a chance he will return.

Finn Balor himself shares this belief. The Irishman appeared as a special guest on The Ringer Wrestling Show with Dip and Peter Rosenberg this week and chimed in on the ongoing CM Punk drama.

Of the things Balor said, most intriguing remark came in the closing minute of the episode when the former Universal Champion was asked if he would be interested in working a program with CM Punk.

I’d be interested in wrestling a broomstick if someone is going to pay me money, so, show me the money. Money talks.

While not exactly the best endorsement in the world, it at least shows that Finn Balor is willing to do business with CM Punk should the door ever open for his return to the company somewhere down the line. READ MORE: Every WWE release since 2020 - Where are they now?

Is CM Punk returning to WWE?

Since his firing from AEW on September 2, CM Punk has fallen completely radio silent across his socials. Punk has yet to issue a statement on his side of the story that led to his widely publicized firing from the Tony Khan-led company.

He has also yet to issue any statements on his future in the world of professional wrestling, but this hasn't stopped fan speculation of what he may do next, with plenty of hype surrounding a potential return to the WWE somewhere down the line, if bridges can be remade.

It has been previously reported that several top-name WWE stars would be against the idea of CM Punk returning to the company, including the likes of Seth Rollins and potentially even Triple H and Vince McMahon, who have beef with the ex-AEW star dating back over a decade.

Despite all the controversies surrounding him, Punk remains one of the biggest names in the entire world of sports entertainment and is currently arguably the biggest major name-free agent in the industry.

GIVEMESPORT will keep you updated with the latest breaking news from the ongoing CM Punk situation as soon as the news reaches us.

