Triple H is set to turn WWE Superstar Butch back into Pete Dunne, GiveMeSport has been told.

Butch is set to become the latest WWE star to revert back to their old gimmick under WWE's Chief Content Officer.

In fact, WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport in an exclusive interview that the move has been 'in the works' for quite some time.

When will Butch become Pete Dunne?

When he was brought up to the main roster in March of last year, Pete Dunne was immediately changed to 'Butch', joining Sheamus and Ridge Holland in the Brawling Brutes.

However, when Triple H took over Creative in July 2022, many fans theorised that he'd turn Butch back into Pete Dunne, given how he's gone on record previously to say how high he is on the Englishman.

Those fans were correct, as WrestleVotes has exclusively told GiveMeSport that Butch's move back to Pete Dunne has been "in the works" since he took over last year.

Absolutely, I was told that it's in the works. When Hunter came back, I was told that Pete Dunne was due to become Pete Dunne, but somebody said, to wait because The Brawling Brutes were catching on. When Pete Dunne returns, it won't be as a member of the Brawling Brutes. I'm sure he'll be back by the end of this year.

The report notes that Butch's move back to Dunne was delayed due to the popularity of the Brawling Brutes, but it's something that'll almost definitely happen before the end of 2023.

Fans have been clamouring to see Butch fully morph back into Dunne, and it doesn't seem like too long until we're going to see The Brusierweight on WWE TV.

What will Butch do at WrestleMania 39?

Unfortunately for Butch, the former NXT UK Champion is not expected to be on the card for WrestleMania 39.

However, the aforementioned Sheamus, Butch's stablemate, is set to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship in a three-way match also featuring Drew McIntyre.

With Butch and Holland being partnered with Sheamus on TV as part of the Brawling Brutes, the 29-year-old will likely be involved in the show in a managerial capacity for the title match.

At the time of writing, there's no word on when Butch could potentially turn back into Pete Dunne, but after WrestleMania definitely seems like the right time to do it.

