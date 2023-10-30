Highlights Triple H is a big fan of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, seeing their potential as future main event stars in WWE.

Triple H is said to be a big fan of both Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, one of the newest tag teams on WWE's roster.

Over the last few years, some viewers have been concerned that the WWE hasn't been successful in making new stars for the future. Of course, they have NXT which is designed to set up, train and develop the performers of the future, but even then it’s been hard for everyone involved to get on the same page and help what saw on the black and gold brand translate to the main roster.

The company can pick a young talent and choose to go all in on them as a future star, but sometimes they can push a prospect too far too soon and sour them in the eyes of the fans. One such example of this is how the creative team, or more specifically Vince McMahon presented Theory on the main roster.

Vince McMahon was a huge supporter of Austin Theory

Viewers had seen the 26-year-old in NXT, showing off his ability to be a comedic figure as part of The Way, they’d also briefly seen Theory on Raw in 2020 where he was one of Seth Rollins’ disciples for a short stint, but there weren’t many who were ready for the level of push that Austin would receive once he would become a full-time member of the red brand.

As most will remember, he won the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2022 having initially not been a part of the ladder match. This, coupled with a few runs with the United States Title, made it clear to many that he simply wasn’t ready for this spot, regardless of whether he would be in the future. So, when Triple H took over creative, we saw Theory lowered down the card and returned to what made him good in NXT.

The young wrestler was still somewhat lost during the first part of 2023, having a poorly-received feud with John Cena that didn’t help Austin in the way that it should. Though, in more recent weeks, Theory has been paired with Grayson Waller in a midcard tag team that has gone down relatively well with the fans.

Triple H likes both Austin Theory and Grayson Waller

Now, when being asked about how management viewed the team when compared to some of NXT’s current talent, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful confirmed higher-ups are also happy with what they have in Waller and Theory. In particular, they seem to see ‘high upside’ in how well the two fill their respective roles.

They have always seen Theory and Waller as high upside. I mean, Waller is very easy for them to do business with as well. Listens really well, and gets them a lot of buzz when necessary. With Austin Theory, I feel like they kind of saw him in that Baron Corbin role where if somebody’s coming back to do something, he can take the heat from that person, and it won’t affect their booking.

It’s certain that WWE still see both Theory and Waller as guys who could very much become main event stars in the future, but pairing them up seems to be the most sensible move at present. The team are seen as 'annoying' by fans, but that's by design, with the talented tandem trying to get the maximum amount of heel heat from their segments and matches.

Theory and Waller have had one crack at the Undisputed WWE Tag Titles in the past, but it may not be too much of a surprise to see them challenge again and even win the gold before individually moving higher up the card.

As always, should more come out about how certain talent as perceived by WWE’s higher ups, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.