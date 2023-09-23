Highlights Matt Riddle was surprisingly released by WWE, despite being involved in an active storyline on Raw and being one of the brand's top stars.

Riddle's release comes after a series of controversies, including failing a drug test and allegations of sexual misconduct.

WWE management feels Riddle had "burned too many chances", but fans are curious to see what he does next within wrestling

Matt Riddle somewhat surprisingly had his WWE contract terminated by Triple H yesterday after 'burning too many chances', it has been claimed.

Numerous superstars announced their departures from WWE this week, with a busy day of releases following the merger with UFC and the formation of TKO.

Among a plethora of names let go by WWE, Riddle was also one of the stars to get released by the company, who was in the midst of an active storyline on Raw, as one of the brand's top stars.

WWE’s recent set of releases have not been easy to digest for fans. While some of them were seemingly always going to be on the chopping block, the likes of Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, and more getting released was shocking. However, before the decision from WWE could sink in for the fans, the company also released Matt Riddle.

'The Original Bro' broke out the heartbreaking news of his release on social media, after last being seen on WWE TV a few weeks ago in Raw when he teamed up with Drew McIntyre to face the Viking Raiders in a losing effort.

Being a part of a current storyline, getting released by the company seemed shocking, but it seems like there's more to the story than meets the eye.

Riddle has had numerous close calls in WWE during his stint, including reportedly failing a drug test in 2022 and being accused of sexual misconduct online.

Recently, the former Raw Tag Team Champion claimed to have been sexually assaulted by a cop on the JFK Airport, which kept him off TV a couple of weeks before his sudden release last night.

Real Name Matt Riddle Ring Name Matt Riddle Date of Birth January 14, 1986 Trained By Monster Factory Titles Won 1x United States Champion, 2x Raw Tag Team Champion & 1x NXT Tag Team Champion Debut February 7, 2015

A new report from Fightful has given an update on the backstage environment following Riddle's release. According to the report, management within WWE feels that the Original Bro 'burned too many chances' during his stint in the company.

While Riddle has been given some massive storylines recently, fans have not been able to engage latch themselves onto him, but many are still interested to see what he does next. RELATED: Big indication that Vince McMahon could leave WWE

WWE's plans for Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Warrior, Drew McIntyre is rumored to be turning heel very soon, so given that he's been engaged in a feud with Riddle lately, it seems like WWE will have to change their plans.

Drew appeared on Raw last week when the star defeated Jey Uso in a massive battle. After the match, the Judgment Day attacked Jey for rejecting their proposal to join their faction. While the Scottish Warrior could've helped Jey to even the odds, Cody Rhodes had to come out.

This was a massive hint towards a major heel turn from the former WWE Champion. In the next few weeks, a storyline between Cody and Drew might be seen with the American Nightmare blaming the latter for not giving Jey a chance. This could be a massive opportunity for WWE to turn the Scottish Warrior heel. It would be interesting to see how things play out in the next few weeks on Raw.

