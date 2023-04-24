Triple H is considering calling Ilja Dragunov up to the main roster in the WWE Draft, a new report has claimed.

The Draft kicks off this week on SmackDown, and rumours have indicated that several NXT stars will be involved.

And now it's emerged that Dragunov, formerly of NXT UK, could be one of the names brought up to either Raw or SmackDown.

What are Triple H's plans for Ilja Dragunov?

Triple H has his plans in place for the WWE Draft, which kicks off this week on SmackDown, before concluding on Raw next week.

With no NXT stars being brought up to the main roster after WrestleMania, it's believed that 'The Game' will be calling upon a few in the draft.

PWInsider is reporting that Ilja is one of the NXT wrestlers that Triple H has his eye upon, with HHH considering moving the 29-year-old over to SmackDown.

In terms of what he can do in the ring, Ilja is deemed by many to be one of the best wrestlers in all of WWE, so his potential move to the main roster is an incredibly exciting one.

The move also serves as a reminder that Triple H very much remains in control of WWE Creative, with a move for Dragunov to the main roster being highly unlikely under Vince McMahon.

Who could Ilja Dragunov face on SmackDown?

Ilja's move to SmackDown isn't just exciting fans of his undeniable talent, but because it means that he'll now be on the same brand as long-time rival Gunther once again.

Dragunov remains one of only a few people to have beaten Gunther in WWE, taking the NXT UK Championship off him in 2021 in a five-star match, so Triple H could look to reunite the pair if both are on SmackDown.

GIVEMESPORT exclusively reported prior to WrestleMania that Triple H is considering giving Butch his 'Pete Dunne' character back, which you can read more about by clicking here.

As someone who also has a long history with Gunther, Dunne and Dragunov being showcase stars in SmackDown's Intercontinental Championship division, could lead to a plethora of mouth-watering matches.

WRKD Wrestling is reporting that Tyler Bate is also being considered for a main roster move, so the former NXT UK Champion could also be added to the exciting SmackDown scene by Triple H, if he decides to go in that direction.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.