Triple H could be forced to have Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn lose their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship soon, it has been speculated.

The talented duo only won the belts at WrestleMania 39 this month, but their reign could be set to end before their two-month mark.

The reason for the potential title change? Well, it has a lot to do with the Night of Champions pay-per-view that is set for Saudi Arabia on May 27.

Will Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn be at WWE Night of Champions?

As noted, WWE is heading to Saudi Arabia on May 27 for the Night of Champions pay-per-view, but both Owens and Zayn are expected to miss the show.

As you can read about by clicking here, neither KO nor Sami wrestle on WWE's Saudi Arabia shows, so they aren't expected to be at Night of Champions next month.

What makes that tricky is Night of Champions' sole focus is on every championship being defended, so it's unlikely that Triple H would want one of WWE's titles not being defended on the show.

When Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn lose their Tag Team titles?

As a result of Owens and Zayn almost definitely missing the show in Saudi Arabia, Triple H may be forced into taking the Tag Team Championships off the talented tandem, as noted by WrestleTalk.

A rematch between KO & Sami and The Usos is set to take place on SmackDown on April 28, the same night that the 2023 WWE Draft kicks off.

Triple H could easily have The Usos regain their titles on SmackDown this month, ensuring that the Tag Team Championships can be defended at Night of Champions, without Sami or Owens taking part in the show.

Many fans were hoping for a lengthy reign of Zayn and Kevin as champions, given that The Usos were Undisputed Champions over 300 days, but it seems like Triple H's hand might have been forced.

However, it's worth noting that it's not been reported that a title change is on the horizon, with any chatter about The Usos regaining their titles being merely speculation at this stage.

GIVEMESPORT will, of course, keep you updated with any potential news on Triple H's plans for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, and whether a title change is on the horizon for the duo.

