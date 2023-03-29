Triple H has been forced to replace Carmella in her scheduled match at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Reports state that Carmella is "sidelined" with an injury right now, which means she'll miss the biggest show of the year this weekend.

Carmella was set to team with Chelsea Green at the show, but Triple H has been forced to replace her with Sonya Deville.

This month on Raw, WWE was setting up Carmella as a tag team partner for Chelsea Green.

However, Green will now be teaming with Sonya Deville at WrestleMania, with Carmella looking like she's going to have to miss the show.

Fightful is now reporting that Carmella is "sidelined" right now, which is why she won't be able to compete at the show this weekend, via WrestleTalk.

A WWE source had indicated to Fightful earlier this week that Carmella had been "sidelined."

Rumours of "heat" on Carmella were also shot down by WWE, with the company telling Fightful that those rumblings were nothing short of "ridiculous".

'Mella will still be in Los Angeles for WrestleMania, despite the fact that she won't be wrestling on the show, but she's been asked to take part in several community events over the week. READ MORE: Logan Paul leaving WWE?: YouTube megastar reveals bombshell contract update

As noted, Chelsea and Sonya are set to team in the women's four-way tag match against Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, Shotzi & Natalya and Rodriguez Rodriguez & Liv Morgan.

Below is a complete list of the other 12 matches that Triple H has put on the card for WrestleMania 39, his first shot at booking WWE's biggest show of the year.

Roman Reigns (c) v Cody Rhodes - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Edge v "Demon" Finn Balor - Hell in a Cell match

Brock Lesnar v Omos

Charlotte Flair (c) v Rhea Ripley - SmackDown Women's Championship

Alpha Academy v Braun Strowman & Ricochet v Street Profits v Viking Raiders

Bianca Belair (c) v Asuka - Raw Women's Championship

Logan Paul v Seth Rollins

The Usos (c) v Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn - Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Rey Mysterio v Dominik Mysterio

Gunther (c) v Drew McIntyre v Sheamus - Intercontinental Championship

Austin Theory (c) v John Cena - United States Championship

Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus v Damage CTRL

