Triple H asked a WWE Superstar to re-do a segment on Raw after they said one of the company's banned terms.

It has been claimed that an unnamed WWE star was asked to re-tape one of their segments after saying "wrestling" in their backstage promo.

For context, the term "wrestling/wrestler" is rarely used in WWE, with the company preferring to use "sports entertainment/entertainer".

Why did Triple H make a WWE star re-tape their Raw segment?

Triple H is now running WWE as Chief Content Officer, and things are very difference under his leadership compared to Vince McMahon's.

However, despite those undeniable differences, 'The Game' has kept some of his father-in-law's old habits and odd rules in place.

For example, the Wrestling Observer is reporting that an unnamed WWE star was asked to re-tape a Raw segment this week after saying the word "wrestling", one of McMahon's banned terms, via WrestleTalk.

There was a pre-tape interview on the 3/20 Raw where somebody used the term “wrestling” and they had to redo.

However, it is worth noting that during their main event segment on the same show, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns used the terms "wrestling" and "wrestler" several times, so the ban seems to have been loosened, but isn't completely gone yet.

Triple H is preparing for the biggest week of his eight-month run as Chief Content Officer, with WrestleMania set to take place next weekend.

Fans are waiting to judge 'The Game' on how he books his first-ever WrestleMania 39, which for those who aren't aware, is WWE's biggest pay-per-view event of the year.

The standard of WWE programming has dramatically improved since Triple H took over creative, but fans are waiting to see his first WrestleMania before formally judging whether or not the last eight months under him have been a success.

