A report has come out suggesting that those in WWE are frustrated with how the introduction of new title designs have gone down.

On the 2nd of June episode of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE celebrated Roman Reigns hitting 1000 days on top in the company with Triple H introducing a new championship design. This brought to an end over a year of The Tribal Chief having to carry around both the WWE and Universal belts individually.

The unveiled title was labeled the ‘Undisputed WWE Universal Championship’, due to how it combined the respective belts, but many were confused over the company’s use of the word ‘undisputed’, especially given how Seth Rollins was crowned the ‘World Heavyweight Champion’ six days earlier.

Amid fears of Raw’s new top title feeling secondary to Roman, many were worried when the company maintained the idea that Reigns’ title saw him as the top champion. On top of this, a portion of fans were dissatisfied with the design of the new belt, with it being a golden version of the same WWE and Universal titles which he had been carrying previously.

This also extends to the company’s women’s division. Following the recent brand split, it became apparent that the female championships no longer matched with their assigned show. SmackDown stars such as Bianca Belair and Asuka did battle over the Raw title while Rhea Ripley, who had become synonymous with the red show alongside The Judgment Day, held the blue title.

So, just a few days ago on SmackDown, Adam Pearce took to the ring to award Asuka with a title simply named the ‘WWE Women’s Championship’ to eliminate the association to a brand. The belt was aesthetically very similar to that which Reigns was awarded just a week prior, with a white strap being the only alteration this time around.

Why are WWE management so 'frustrated'?

However, it wasn’t long before fans online began to point out that Asuka’s new title also featured the word ‘undisputed’ on its front plate. This is a move that potentially serves as a way for the company to present Asuka’s reign on the same level to Reigns, though, the inclusion of the term has provided more questions than answers given Rhea Ripley’s respective position on Raw.

Per Fightful Select, it’s said that the use of ‘undisputed’ is a point of frustration internally in WWE as well as among the fanbase. In fact, one higher up in the company had the following to say about the situation.

“That’s admittedly confusing. I don’t know why there is an insistence on doing that, and a lot of people have brought that up and it’s been dismissed.”

It’s rumoured that Rhea Ripley’s title may also have a new look soon, though, this is yet to be confirmed. Logically, many would assume that Ripley may receive a belt which plays off Rollins’ World Heavyweight Championship should she replace her current title.