Head of WWE creative, Triple H, is reportedly "frustrated" after Vince McMahon made drastic last minute changes to the WWE SmackDown show that he had planned this past Friday.

The changes also left fans confused as many matches that were advertised for the show did not take place and were barely referenced, leaving fans with more questions than answers.

A new report from BWE suggests that McMahon changed most of the show as WWE heads into Money in the Bank on July 1.

This comes just days after it was reported that McMahon also made drastic changes to last week's Raw, when he changed the first half hour of the show "completely" which saw the Seth Rollins open challenge match scrapped.

Did Vince McMahon make changes to WWE SmackDown?

Triple H is not the only one frustrated with McMahon's intervention as WWE CEO apparently also believes that the changes made the show "look bad all over".

LA Knight was originally advertised to wrestle in a triple threat match against Butch and Santos Escobar, but as fans saw on SmackDown, this advertised bout did not take place.

Instead, Knight wrestled WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio in an impressive match which showed just how white-hot LA Knight is right now, as Knight was cheered over Mysterio, with Rey picking up boos here and there when mounting an offense.

This change is quite similar to the one which McMahon made on Raw which saw the Seth Rollins open challenge match canceled and instead, McMahon created an angle featuring Rollins and Finn Balor which was reportedly to give their feud some momentum heading into their World Heavyweight Championship match on July 1st.

Fans can assume that this change was to test the waters on Knight, and give him some momentum heading into the ladder match.

Image Source: Wrestling Headlines

Another noticeable - and questionable - omission this week was that the Bayley Vs. Shotzi match was completely missing from the card. Bayley was scheduled and advertised to put her spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match on the line against the former NXT women's tag-team champion, but this never happened.

Instead, we saw Charlotte Flair taking on Lacey Evans, both of whom are currently not on the card for MITB, but that could change this week as Flair is scheduled to take on Asuka for the WWE Women's Championship this week on SmackDown.

It has been reported in the past that Vince McMahon is not a fan of Damage CTRL, the faction which Bayley leads, so McMahon's changes and refusing to feature Bayley do not come as a surprise.

How does Triple H feel about Vince McMahon's changes?

According to #BWE, a known WWE insider, "The Game" was not a fan of McMahon's decision to change his creative plans for SmackDown. #BWE reported that Triple H "did not appreciate" McMahon's intervention and was left believing that the show came off looking entirely bad compared to what was advertised.

Needless to say, it should be a very interesting week for the WWE product as we tread closer to Money in the Bank, especially if reports of a "big meeting" before last night's Raw are anything to go by.

GiveMeSport will keep you updated on the latest breaking news on the ongoing creative turmoil situation as we get it.