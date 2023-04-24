Triple H wants a 'fully healed' Big E to feud with Gunther when he returns to WWE TV, it has been claimed.

Big E has been out of action with a broken neck for over a year now, but rumours have indicated that the former WWE Champion could be close to a return.

When he is back on TV, a new report has claimed that Big E and the rest of New Day are set to feud with IMPERIUM, another of SmackDown's top factions.

What are Triple H's plans for Big E?

Big E, as noted, has been out of action since breaking his neck on SmackDown in March 2022, and as of right now, there's no timetable on his return.

However, WWE Creative has been coming up with ideas for Big E, and a new report from WRKD Wrestling has revealed that he could be done when he is "fully healed".

Despite a loss to Gunther on SmackDown, one long term backstage pitch has seen Xavier Woods and a fully healed Big E and Kofi Kingston feuding with Imperium once the New Day are ready to return. The centerpiece for the feud would be Big E facing Gunther.

So the idea seems to be for New Day and IMERPIUM to feud once Big E is cleared to return to TV, but the "centerpiece" of the storyline will be a big match between the former WWE Champion and Gunther.

It's worth stressing that Big E isn't cleared to return to the ring right now, and as of right now, there's no word on when fans can expect to see the 37-year-old in the ring again, or even on TV.

What are Triple H's plans for Gunther?

Gunther isn't just going to be busy with Big E on SmackDown, with it being likely that Triple H is going to pair him with three of his former rivals in the WWE Draft, which kicks off this week.

First, it was reported again by WRKD Wrestling last week that Tyler Bate, who has had several world-class matches with Gunther in NXT UK, is set for a main roster move in the draft this week.

The move could see Bate on SmackDown, and the same could be said for Ilja Dragunov, who PWInsider reports is also under consideration for a main roster move, which you can read more about by clicking here.

Someone else who Gunther, who has been described as "perfect" wrestler, could feud with on SmackDown is Butch, with GIVEMESPORT reporting that Triple H is considering reverting to their old gimmick, with 'Pete Dunne' potentially returning, which you can also read more about by clicking here.

